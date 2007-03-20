AMD Shipped 260 Million Zen Cores by 2020

AMD Discusses 'X3D' Die Stacking and Packaging for Future Products: Hybrid 2.5D and 3D

AMD Moves From Infinity Fabric to Infinity Architecture: Connecting Everything to Everything

AMD Unveils CDNA GPU Architecture: A Dedicated GPU Architecture for Data Centers

AMD's 2020-2022 Client GPU Roadmap: RDNA 3 & Navi 3X On the Horizon With More Perf & Efficiency

AMD's RDNA 2 Gets A Codename: "Navi 2X" Comes This Year With 50% Improved Perf-Per-Watt

Updated AMD Ryzen and EPYC CPU Roadmaps March 2020: Milan, Genoa, and Vermeer

AMD Clarifies Comments on 7nm / 7nm+ for Future Products: EUV Not Specified

[...] The big focus here (though far from sole) is on the data center market. Long the breadbasket of Intel and increasingly NVIDIA as well, it's a highly profitable market that continues to grow. And it's a market that slipped away from AMD, and which they're now clawing back on the strength of their EPYC processors. Over the next 5 years AMD wants to take a much bigger piece of the total data center pie, and in fact the company expects to cross 10% market share of data center CPUs this next quarter. Which, by our reckoning, would be the first time they've hit that kind of market share in a decade (if not more), showing just how much things have changed for AMD.

[...] Along with great GPU performance, the other big upgrade for the CDNA family is incorporating AMD's Infinity Architecture (née Infinity Fabric). Already extensively used in AMD's EYPC CPUs, the interconnect technology is coming to AMD's GPUs, where it will play a part both in AMD's multi-GPU efforts, as well as AMD's grander plans for heterogeneous computing. With the third generation of the technology scheduled to offer full CPU/GPU coherency, allowing for a single unified memory space, the Infinity Architecture will be how AMD leverages both their CPU and GPU architectures to secure even bigger wins by using them together.

[...] After playing second-fiddle to NVIDIA for the past few years in terms of the performance of their top GPUs, AMD is planning to offer video cards with top-tier performance, capable of delivering "uncompromising" 4K gaming. AMD's rivals won't be standing still, of course, but AMD believes they have the technology and the energy efficiency needed to deliver the extreme performance that enthusiasts are looking for.