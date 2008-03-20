Backups are one the most, if not the most, important defense against ransomware, but if not configured properly, attackers will use it against you.

Recently the DoppelPaymer Ransomware operators published on their leak site the Admin user name and password for a non-paying victim's Veeam backup software.

This was not meant to expose the information to others for further attacks but was used as a warning to the victim that the ransomware operators had full access to their network, including the backups.

After seeing this information, I reached out to the operators of the DoppelPaymer and Maze Ransomware families to learn how they target victim's backups and was surprised by what I learned.

It should be noted that in this article we will be focusing on the Veeam backup software. Not because it is less secure than other software, but simply because it is one of the most popular enterprise backup products and was mentioned by the ransomware operators.