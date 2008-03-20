from the leverage dept.
Ransomware Attackers Use Your Cloud Backups Against You:
Backups are one the most, if not the most, important defense against ransomware, but if not configured properly, attackers will use it against you.
Recently the DoppelPaymer Ransomware operators published on their leak site the Admin user name and password for a non-paying victim's Veeam backup software.
This was not meant to expose the information to others for further attacks but was used as a warning to the victim that the ransomware operators had full access to their network, including the backups.
After seeing this information, I reached out to the operators of the DoppelPaymer and Maze Ransomware families to learn how they target victim's backups and was surprised by what I learned.
It should be noted that in this article we will be focusing on the Veeam backup software. Not because it is less secure than other software, but simply because it is one of the most popular enterprise backup products and was mentioned by the ransomware operators.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @05:21PM (2 children)
Hey millenials, here's a pro tip: backups belong on tape drives, detached from the machine after being updated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @05:25PM
Grandpa, you're ignoring the fact that Veeam has great Twitter integration.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 08, @05:34PM
I don't know about tape drives - but when your backup is complete, it should be duplicate or triplicate, and one copy should leave the premises, under your own custody, to be stored in a safe place, such as a bank vault.
A backup in the cloud is no backup at all.
BTW, what is the fastest tape drive? Can it compete with USB3 for speed? It certainly doesn't compete with gigabit ethernet, does it? I'll take my chances with a hard drive connected via USB or ethernet, thank you. A single, pocketable device, as opposed to either a monster tape, or lots of little tapes.
Pro-tip: if you need a fork lift to move your backups, you're doing something wrong.
