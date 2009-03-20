Petrol prices in Australia are expected to drop — possibly as low as $1 a litre — after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia on Monday.

[...] Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing countries argue about how much to cut production in order to prop up prices.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) suggested cutting back oil production to stabilise falling prices but Russia, the world's second-largest producer, did not seem to be on board.

It led to Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, slashing its official selling prices and pledging to release more supply onto the market in an attempt to punish Russia.

The price war saw prices for brent crude, which is the international standard, fall by 25.3 per cent to $33.83 per barrel, and the benchmark US crude drop by 26.1 per cent to $30.49.

It's the biggest price fall for oil since 1991.