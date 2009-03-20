from the Just-like-the-good-old-days dept.
OPEC tried to keep prices high by cutting output but Russia instead started a price war which could see petrol drop to AU$1. With Saudi Arabia and Russia battling it out for market share to get past the US it could be consumers who come out on top. This change could affect many markets from agriculture to shipping having impacts across the world.
Petrol prices in Australia are expected to drop — possibly as low as $1 a litre — after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia on Monday.
[...] Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing countries argue about how much to cut production in order to prop up prices.
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) suggested cutting back oil production to stabilise falling prices but Russia, the world's second-largest producer, did not seem to be on board.
It led to Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, slashing its official selling prices and pledging to release more supply onto the market in an attempt to punish Russia.
The price war saw prices for brent crude, which is the international standard, fall by 25.3 per cent to $33.83 per barrel, and the benchmark US crude drop by 26.1 per cent to $30.49.
It's the biggest price fall for oil since 1991.
Also, according to CNBC Oil Nosedives as Saudi Arabia and Russia set off 'scorched Earth' Price war:
Oil prices fell through the floor in early trading Monday, tanking as much as 30% after Saudi Arabia slashed its crude prices for buyers. The kingdom is reportedly preparing to open the taps in an apparent retaliation for Russia's unwillingness to cut its own output.
"This has turned into a scorched Earth approach by Saudi Arabia, in particular, to deal with the problem of chronic overproduction," John Kilduff, founding partner of Again Capital, told CNBC. International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $33.79 a barrel — down almost 50% year to date — at 10:45 a.m. Singapore time, with West Texas Intermediate at $30.72.
[...] Experts are now calling dramatically lower crude prices as major OPEC and non-OPEC producers ready for an all-out price war after failing to reach an output cut agreement Friday, in a sudden U-turn from previous attempts to support the oil market as the new coronavirus hammers global demand.
[...] The comment came as oil prices are down 48% for the year and two days after Saudi Arabia announced massive discounts to its official selling prices for April, between $6 to $8 lower per barrel across all regions. Plunging price forecasts are also coming amid reports of a possible increase in production by the OPEC kingpin from its current 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to as many as two million bpd more.
With previously agreed OPEC+ production cuts expiring at the end of March, Saudi Arabia can theoretically pump as much as it wants — up to its capacity of 12.5 million bpd. And Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that essentially the wheels come off next month: "As from 1 April we are starting to work without minding the quotas or reductions which were in place earlier," he told reporters at the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, adding, "but this does not mean that each country would not monitor and analyze market developments."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 09, @06:12PM (3 children)
AU $1 per liter as a shocking new low...
Meanwhile, 87 octane in Florida runs US$2.20 per gallon, and the most expensive premium auto fuel (ethanol free) is US$2.99 per gallon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @06:22PM
The U.S. has lots of fossil fuel resources available. They may not be as cheap to tap, but they will keep prices below extreme levels. On the plus side, that means that cheap renewable energy can displace fossil fuels because they are not too cheap.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @06:35PM (1 child)
I am assuming the petrol sold in Australia is roughly equivalent to the 87 octane sold in Florida.
Taking into account the current spot rate of 1.52 AUD / USD, those prices differ by about 10%. Given that where I live fuel prices at the pump can vary by 10% or more from one town to the next, or even at different times within a single day, those seem like very similar prices even without considering the macro-economic effects of the US being a net oil exporter while Australia is most definitely not.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday March 09, @07:20PM
Right but we're talking a rather unusual new low as opposed to gas prices that have hung in that ten percent either side range for several years here in the US.
PSA: Over half of the hands you've ever shaken have had a dick in them in the past twenty-four hours.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @06:24PM (3 children)
Anyone on the fence will probably go ahead and buy that big motorhome--because gas is cheap.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday March 09, @06:37PM (2 children)
No way does anyone ever try to run competitors out of business then jack up prices a few months later.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @06:41PM (1 child)
Of course that will happen, the Saudis have done it before. But the motorhome buyers can't see that far into the future.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday March 09, @07:22PM
Or they don't use them for daily driving and a painful fill up or three once or twice a year isn't that big of a deal.
Or they don't use them for daily driving and a painful fill up or three once or twice a year isn't that big of a deal.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @06:37PM (6 children)
The price at the pump never drops by more than a token amount, for "reasons". If it does fall, it will be months after the oil price drop, and probably only from pressure by government to explain why the prices are still so high. But sure as crap stinks, the second the oil price goes up again, the increase will be reflected at the pump before the end of the trading day.
The refiners on the other hand can expect to have a record profit year.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @06:45PM (1 child)
> The refiners on the other hand can expect to have a record profit year.
Maybe. If this virus scare/crisis keeps up, driving will go down sharply as everyone possible telecommutes and generally drives much less than normal. The refiners will be looking at fuel they can't sell and there will be full tankers stacked up all over.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @07:15PM
When survivors are walking around, any infection becomes a known problem, not a televised horror. We're sharing territory with AIDS virus for how many years already? Just to name one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @06:50PM (1 child)
If it does keep, expect fuel tax to go up to cancel the savings, especially in areas wanking off about their "carbon footprint".
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @07:05PM
Australia is run by the *same* climate change denying multinational lizard people as in the USA.
Funnily enough, they collect taxes on motor fuel, a carbon tax of sorts if you will but don't dare call it that because socialism bad. And BTW, the feudalists are exempt because 'primary producers' shouldn't take responsibility for their own emissions because 'greenies'.
4 legs good, 2 legs better.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday March 09, @06:56PM
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday March 09, @06:56PM
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday March 09, @07:29PM
Erm... No. Gas prices at the pump are a leading speculative indicator on both rise and fall. They fall slower though because the stations don't panic about missing a sale or two like they do about having their own costs likely to go up. Since you don't appear to have ever been in a position to find this out, it only takes one store manager in a town to make every station in town drop their prices. The optimistic manager drops prices and then everyone else follows suit as soon as they find out so they won't miss a customer buying overpriced sodas, candy, chips, smokes, whatever... over a quarter on a fill up.
PSA: Over half of the hands you've ever shaken have had a dick in them in the past twenty-four hours.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday March 09, @06:54PM
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday March 09, @06:54PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @07:02PM
That's fucking persian gulf robbery, the greedy bastards.
(Score: 2) by gawdonblue on Monday March 09, @07:11PM
This is one of those conspiracies that EF is always on about. The Saudi glove puppet acting to destroy the economies of those evil Russians, Iranians, Venezuelans and anyone else that hasn't fallen into line.
Wonder if it will lead to a break up of OPEC, with Saudi Arabia and its satellites vs everyone else...
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @07:51PM
...just in time for travel restrictions to go in place. BTW, I'm in NorCal and kind of wondering when the perfect storm of outbreak, power-outage, and wild fire is coming. Maybe throw an earthquake into that stew-pot also. What do you do? Hole up to avoid human contact? No good if a blow-torch is rolling through your neighborhood. Evacuate? To where? Virusville? Camp out with all the other evacuees? Oh, we've done that. Not me personally, but a lot of people. You know what happened in those evac centers? Norovirus spread. Oh yeah, the good-ol' days when that was the big concern. The evac centers are like cruise ships on land. Screw that, but I don't really have a great answer. If you can't stay put, go out on BLM land and camp there I guess. Try to get away from everybody and everything that burns for a while.