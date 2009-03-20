Stories
Film Icon, Max Von Sydow, Dead at 90

Max Von Sydow has passed away on 8 March 2020 at the age of 90 at his home in Provence, France.

A film icon, versatile actor, Max Von Sydow was part of many sci-fi movies now cult classics. Flash Gordon, Conan the Barbarian, Strange Brew, Dune, The Minority Report, and The Exorcist to name just a few. Some may also remember him as the voice of Vigo the Carpathian, in Ghost Busters II.

I will always remember him as Ming the Merciless.

R.I.P.

