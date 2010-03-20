from the all-the-better-to-identify-what-can-be-outsourced? dept.
Dustin Kirkland has written a blog post about telecommuting for over two decades. He goes into a lot of detail about his particular setup. He closes asking what other people's remote offices look like and what, if anything, he missed.
In this post, I'm going to share a few of the benefits and best practices that I've discovered over the years, and I'll share with you a shopping list of hardware and products that I have come to love or depend on, over the years.
I worked in a variety of different roles -- software engineer, engineering manager, product manager, and executive (CTO, VP Product, Chief Product Officer) -- and with a couple of differet companies, big and small (IBM, Google, Canonical, Gazzang, and Apex). In fact, I was one of IBM's early work-from-home interns, as a college student in 2000, when my summer internship manager allowed me to continue working when I went back to campus, and I used the ATT Global Network dial-up VPN client to "upload" my code to IBM's servers.
If there's anything positive to be gained out of the COVID-19 virus life changes, I hope that working from home will become much more widely accepted and broadly practiced around the world, in jobs and industries where it's possible. Moreover, I hope that other jobs and industries will get even more creative and flexible with remote work arrangements, while maintaining work-life-balance, corporate security, and employee productivity.
How much, if any, can you work from home? What tools are on your "gotta have it" list? What cautions, suggestions, and resources do you suggest for your fellow Soylentils?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday March 10, @04:38PM
While a telecommute job would be nice, a telecommute job is a lot easier to ship overseas. Whereas a job that needs a warm body is still quite safe from that kind of thing for a while longer. So long as your physical presences isn't related to something that a robot could easily do or something that could be easily cut.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by legont on Tuesday March 10, @04:47PM (1 child)
I've worked from home for 7 years. I was going to the office part time over the last two, but as of last Friday I am required to stay home. Going to the office is prohibited.
On technical side it is easy. Backup everything - two internet providers, two modems, two firewalls, two independent phones. Ideally if something goes down you want to be able to switch to something working and deal with the issue later. It is easy for me because all the real data and resources at at the company servers anyway so I just need a dumb environment.
It is harder psychological. You have to be disciplined and work scheduled hours, which may be difficult because of wives, girlfriends and children. Many females just can't grasp having a man around not doing as she orders. I have a basement and simply go there and don't come up during office hours.
At some more difficult point I went as far as taking a hike in the morning and the afternoon simulating the commute. Yes, don't forget physical while at home.
Having said that, I do enjoy it a lot. As many of us, I am an introvert and don't like people too much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @05:03PM
My wife is ok with it, it's the girlfriend that gets in the way.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday March 10, @04:54PM
What cautions, suggestions, and resources do you suggest for your fellow Soylentils?
The BBC link is just an advertisment dressed up as an article. The cause is that too many executives there are the BBC are "former" microsofters to get any truth out of them in regards to tech, especially standards. So that makes the link a prime negative example of the biggest warning heon the topic of distance work. That is the necessity to ensure that all solutions are based on open standards so that people can work independent of platform and location. An open standard is one for which:
The risk otherwise is that carpetbaggers, frauds, and charlatans (looking at Redmond there) will use the rush to separate fools from their money and tie their machines and their data into proprietary silos unfit for purpose. That's a double blow when the tools are both unfit for purpose and locked into a specific vendor. We need the opposite. We need commodity services to get the ability to swap out components of the work environment for ones best suited to the task, not just suited to the vendor's sales bonus. Only open standards can achieve that.
There was a lot of recognition 15 years ago, pre-Facebook, among most of the multinationals and a few governments about the importance of using open standards to create commodity markets. Most involved at that level have retired or moved on and it's essential to bring that knowledge back post haste. It's really the only thing which will allow people to work remotely without locking the whole team into an expensive silo where the vendor decides on your company's budget.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 10, @05:02PM
Works well for me for short periods, like a day or two. But then my start time starts getting later and later, my quitting time earlier and earlier, and lunch (and cat, and potty) breaks longer and longer.
When I've done it all I needed was a compiler and a thumb drive (to transfer files back and forth, much faster than my internet).
To be honest, when I've done it it was always for a reason. Mostly to get away from the interruptions at the office so I can Get Stuff Done (tm) quickly.
