from the it-is-but-a-scratch dept.
On February 28, SpaceX's SN01 Starship prototype imploded and exploded during a pressurization test (Mk1 failed in November). A day later, Eric Berger from Ars Technica visited SpaceX's facilities in Boca Chica, Texas. Some highlights from the story include:
- SN01 was not destined to fly, only to serve as a platform for static fire testing. (Elon Musk had previously tweeted that the wrong settings were used on the welding equipment used to build SN01.)
- SN01's failure has been attributed to bad welding on the thrust puck, which is welded onto the bottom tank dome of Starship and connects the Raptor engines to the rest of the rocket.
- The quality team raised concerns about the thrust puck to an engineer who did not act upon them. They have been instructed to contact Musk directly with design concerns.
- SpaceX went on a hiring spree in February that doubled its workforce in Boca Chica to over 500. The goal is to build a production line for Starships.
- SpaceX aims to build a Starship every week by the end of 2020, with a goal of building one every 72 hours eventually.
- SpaceX engineers have built an in-house x-ray machine to look for imperfections in welds.
- Construction costs for a single Starship could eventually drop to as low as $5 million.
- The Boca Chica site will operate 24/7, with workers alternating between three and four 12-hour shifts per week.
- A 20 km flight is planned for this spring, and an orbital mission could happen before the end of 2020.
In other news:
- SpaceX to Raise Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Through a Funding Round That Will Value It at $36 Billion
- SpaceX Could Earn $30 Billion Annually From Starlink, 10x Of Sending ISS Supplies – Elon Musk
- SpaceX's latest Starship test was uneventful and that's great news for its flight debut
- Astronauts capture SpaceX cargo capsule with robot arm for final time
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday March 10, @10:08PM
That and thinking about Galaxy Quest, "Everything is fine." "But the animal turned inside out.... {squish} And it exploded!"
Keep everyone ignorant of the magical world! KEEP AMERICA OBLIVIATE!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 10, @10:11PM
Cost for new St. Charles water tower escalates again [dailyherald.com]
$5 million seems in line with what water tower projects tend to cost. Except those aren't coming off of assembly lines by the hundreds or thousands, and have different structural requirements. There isn't going to be much actual steel used in a Starship, since they need to be as thin as possible to keep mass low, while still remaining structurally sound.
The goal for Raptor engine cost is about $250,000 each [soylentnews.org]. 6 Raptor engines per Starship.
Super Heavy will use around 37 engines. A complete Starship + Super Heavy booster would definitely exceed $5 million. However, a Mars program might require 1,000 Starships but only a handful of Super Heavy boosters since those boosters will land back on Earth every time and could be reused within a day. Just keep a few boosters at every launch site (Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Boca Chica).
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday March 10, @10:33PM (1 child)
Musk will have a new one in 3 days: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-8084657/Elon-Musk-says-SpaceX-plans-build-reusable-rocket-ship-72-HOURS-colonizing-Mars.html [dailymail.co.uk]
Here's a more "respectable" outlet quoting once a week: https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/03/inside-elon-musks-plan-to-build-one-starship-a-week-and-settle-mars/ [arstechnica.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 10, @10:38PM
That's the main article in the summary, and that goal is in the bulleted list in the summary.
They have not reached a rate of once a week yet. That's where they want to be at the end of 2020. 72 hours is a stretch goal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @10:52PM
