from the Having-UBI-would-afford-more-time-to-spend-supporting-SoylentNews dept.
The fine folks at the CBC bring us the following report:
Participants in Ontario's prematurely cancelled basic income pilot project were happier, healthier and continued working even though they were receiving money with no-strings attached.
That's according to a new report titled Southern Ontario's Basic Income Experience, which was compiled by researchers at McMaster and Ryerson University, in partnership with the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction.
The report shows nearly three-quarters of respondents who were working when the pilot project began kept at it despite receiving basic income.
That finding appears to contradict the criticism some levelled at the project, saying it would sap people's motivation to stay in the workforce or seek employment.
That's an interesting way of looking at it. An alternative viewpoint could be that over a quarter of the people who were working before the UBI trial stopped working. Unclear are the benefits that resulted from their new spare time — such as providing support to an ailing family member.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday March 11, @02:08AM
Those belong to martyb. Yes, technically I could edit it but it's not a Meta story about site-related stuff so it ain't my place.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday March 11, @02:12AM
Previous reports on this particular experiment (it's not the first one in Ontario, btw) found that there were far vewer hospital visits, saving the public health care system serious coin. Single parents could stay home to watch their kids, go back to school to finish their high school education, and, as you pointed out, help take care of other family members.
Financial calculations by the opposition party (It was Doug Ford's Conservatives that cancelled the program) showed that, like the previous experiment, it paid for itself.
Same as cities have found it much cheaper to go with the "housing first" strategy of getting the homeless off the street and then tackling their other problems, because court time, police time, unpaid hospital bills, etc., costs more.