Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology is already appreciated for its ability to "see" the ground irrespective of the weather or lighting conditions. Retrieving motion in a scene literally now gives Iceye's products another dimension, says CEO Rafal Modrzewski.

"This is a powerful new capability. The video that's my personal favourite is the mine. You can see all the moving trucks and excavators, and all that activity going on in the mine that you would miss from a single frame," he told BBC News.

To make the videos, Iceye commands its satellites to stare at a location for 20-25 seconds as they fly overhead.

Software then processes out individual sections of the data into multiple separate frames, rather than only one. Run together, they make a movie.

The demonstration videos are cropped to show quite small areas, but the full 1m-resolution scenes will cover several tens of square km.

"Being able to index moving objects and make activity maps is right now the most powerful use of these videos and their individual frames. But our analytics team is very excited to see how we can use the fact that different frames come from slightly different angles. The spread isn't huge, but it might give you additional information."

Dr Ralph Cordey, an Earth observation expert from aerospace giant Airbus, commented that he'd not seen this kind of product before but felt that its value still needed to demonstrated.

"Typically in the military world you use phase information to create moving target indicators. So this would essentially be a map with the identification of vehicles - be they planes, ships or other vehicles - with all their vectors of movement.

"Clearly in these videos you see these objects moving. The next question is what do you get out of it from doing it this way," he said.