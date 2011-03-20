Virgin Media announced today that the personal information of roughly 900,000 of its customers was accessed without permission on at least one occasion because of a misconfigured and unsecured marketing database.

[...] According to an ongoing investigation, Virgin Media discovered on February 28, 2020, that the exposed database was accessible from at least April 19, 2019, and it was recently accessed by an unauthorized party at least once although the company doesn't know "the extent of the access or if any information was actually used."

Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media, said in a press release that the company "immediately solved the issue by shutting down access to this database, which contained some contact details of approximately 900,000 people, including fixed-line customers representing approximately 15% of that customer base."

"The database did not include any passwords or financial details, such as credit card information or bank account numbers, but did contain limited contact information such as names, home, and email addresses and phone numbers," he added.

We are now contacting those affected to inform them of what happened. We urge people to remain cautious before clicking on an unknown link or giving any details to an unverified or unknown party. - Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media