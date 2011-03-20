Stories
Top 7 Dying Programming Languages to Avoid Studying in 2019 –2020

posted by martyb on Wednesday March 11, @10:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the what-do-YOU-think dept.
Code

DannyB wrote in with a submission which became:

Ilya Dudkin at Skywell Software has a story

Top 7 Dying Programming Languages to Avoid Studying in 2019 –2020.

Each language gets a paragraph's treatment as to why he thinks these languages are dead or dying. Those languages are:

  • Visual Basic
  • Objective-C
  • Perl
  • COBOL
  • CoffeeScript
  • Scala
  • Lisp

Do you agree with his assessment? Are there any other language(s) you would add to the list?

