House Passes Bill Preserving F.B.I. Surveillance Powers (archive)
The House passed a bipartisan adjustment of key surveillance laws on Wednesday, cobbling together an unusual coalition of lawmakers to approve some new privacy protections for Americans and extend three expiring F.B.I. tools for investigating terrorism and espionage.
The vote appeared to be a breakthrough after weeks of negotiations in both the House and the Senate to prevent the surveillance tools from expiring this weekend and to address abuses identified in F.B.I. applications to wiretap a former Trump campaign adviser. Though civil libertarians in both parties opposed it as a half-measure that fell short of the kind of sweeping protections they favor, the bill passed with strong Democratic and Republican support, 278 to 136.
[...] In the Senate, Republican leaders urged their colleagues to support the House agreement and pledged to move it "as soon as possible." They were trying to line up an expedited Thursday vote, but their aides said it would depend on whether the bill's opponents would use Senate rules to slow down passage. A handful of senators have long championed broader surveillance reforms, like Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, and Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, and argue that the House changes leave Americans' privacy at risk of intrusion by government investigators.
Even if they stall the bill, once it does make it to a Senate vote, a similar bipartisan coalition of lawmakers most likely will amount to the 60 votes needed to overcome objections.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Thursday March 12, @03:15PM (1 child)
Disaster relief, not so much.
Still can't get tested?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday March 12, @03:21PM
Example of how they really feel [americanindependent.com]
And before you go shooting off about how much better the dems are, don't forget the disappointments and bullshit that led to those huge republican victories ten years ago.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday March 12, @03:55PM
Bipartisan laws are the worst. The two latest one here were, adoption of the euro and job destabilization. The latter is most interesting because it is called legge Biagi in memory of a lower ranking politician that got murdered by terrorists. So, the emotional response was to put into law what he was working on. When the same law was proposedin France, violent protests erupted.
If on the surface it seems innocent, read a second time or prepare for the terms to be progressively altered.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @03:59PM
But hey now, thanks to the head Cheetos, it is now legal for an american to hire a foreign intelligence agency to spy on fellow americans.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @04:25PM
The FISA warrants allow wiretaps that are 2 steps away from the target.
If the warrant is for X, you can spy on Z if there exists a Y who communicates with both. Think about it. Would there be a person Y who communicates with both the supposed target and with Donald Trump? Why yes, that would obviously be the case. There are numerous examples of person Y, both within the campaign and as journalists.
That is no accident. The real target was obviously Donald Trump. Because of the 2-step rule, it was easy to avoid putting his name on the FISA warrant.