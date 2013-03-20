Stories
Ask Soylent: Online Learning for Quarantined Kids

Phoenix666 writes:

With Wuhan Coronavirus spreading in New York City, parents, Parent Teacher Associations, and schools seem to be inevitably headed for extended shutdowns and quarantines. The Department of Education is crossing its fingers, wiping down all surfaces, and hoping to avert the worst without closing schools, but parents are going to need contingency plans.

Do Soylentils have recommendations for online resources that members of NYC's school boards can share with the parent community to help kids keep up with their school work? Khan Academy is an excellent resource for math & science; it doesn't span every subject but something like it that grade school kids can understand would be ideal.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @11:55AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @11:55AM (#970643)

    Teach them history. Just history.

    If things get really interesting, there's going to be a lot of debate about the direction of society, policy, economy and the world. History is the single best teacher of human political behaviour.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 13, @12:16PM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Friday March 13, @12:16PM (#970650) Homepage Journal

    Put that shit on paper and you don't have to worry about connectivity issues or a lecturer getting sick. Plus they never run out of batteries and you can squish spiders with them.

    PSA: Over half of the hands you've ever shaken have had a dick in them in the past twenty-four hours.
