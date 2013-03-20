from the be-environmentally-conscious-go-naked dept.
Wearing clothes could release more microfibres to the environment than washing them:
In a first-of-its-kind study, scientists from the Institute for Polymers, Composites and Biomaterials of the National Research Council of Italy (IPCB-CNR) and the University of Plymouth compared four different items of polyester clothing and how many fibres were released when they were being worn and washed.
The results showed that up to 4,000 fibres per gram of fabric could be released during a conventional wash, while up to 400 fibres per gram of fabric could be shed by items of clothing during just 20 minutes of normal activity.
Scaled up, the results indicate that one person could release almost 300million polyester microfibres per year to the environment by washing their clothes, and more than 900million to the air by simply wearing the garments.
In addition, there were significant differences depending on how the garments were made, which the researchers concluding that clothing design and manufacturer has a major role to play in preventing microfibres from being emitted to the environment.
The research, published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, was conducted by scientists at the National Research Council of Italy and the University of Plymouth. It builds on their previous studies which showed substantial quantities of fibres are released during the laundry process.
More information: Francesca De Falco et al, Microfiber Release to Water, Via Laundering, and to Air, via Everyday Use: A Comparison between Polyester Clothing with Differing Textile Parameters, Environmental Science & Technology (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.9b06892
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 13, @08:20AM (3 children)
to wear clothing made of natural fibers. Cotton, wool, hemp, flax, anything natural. You can lose fibers all day long, and it won't hurt the environment.
As a bonus, pretty much all natural fibers are naturally flame retardant. I'm not aware of any that will melt into your skin like most synthetics do.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday March 13, @08:44AM (2 children)
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @08:50AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 13, @09:00AM
