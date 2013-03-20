The operators of the Sodinokibi Ransomware are threatening to publicly share a company's "dirty" financial secrets because they refused to pay the demanded ransom.

As organizations decide to restore their data manually or via backups instead of paying ransoms, ransomware operators are escalating their attacks.

In a new post by the Sodinokibi operators to their data leak site, we can see that attackers are not only publishing victim's data but also sifting through it to find damaging information that can be used against the victim.

In the above post, the attackers are threatening to sell the Social Security Numbers and date of births for people in the data to other hackers on the dark web.

They also intimate that they found "dirty" financial secrets in the data and threaten to disclose it.