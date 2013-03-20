from the too-many-secrets dept.
Ransomware Threatens to Reveal Company's 'Dirty' Secrets:
The operators of the Sodinokibi Ransomware are threatening to publicly share a company's "dirty" financial secrets because they refused to pay the demanded ransom.
As organizations decide to restore their data manually or via backups instead of paying ransoms, ransomware operators are escalating their attacks.
In a new post by the Sodinokibi operators to their data leak site, we can see that attackers are not only publishing victim's data but also sifting through it to find damaging information that can be used against the victim.
In the above post, the attackers are threatening to sell the Social Security Numbers and date of births for people in the data to other hackers on the dark web.
They also intimate that they found "dirty" financial secrets in the data and threaten to disclose it.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday March 13, @01:47PM
It's not like the media's gonna report on it. It's not unknown that Wendy's broke an boycott on farmers who were using slave labor to grow tomatoes to save a few cents. That information is out there if anyone hunts for it.
A few more secrets being dumped somewhere on the internet doesn't seem like it'll have much effect on anything.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday March 13, @01:51PM
So it has now gone from holding data for random, datanapping?, to blackmail -- or is it cyberblackmail, after all that makes it sound more high-tech and cooler since it has cyber in front of it. One wonders what that does for their business model. If they do that when they don't get paid why not just double down sometime and do it the rest of the time to -- after all two sources of income is better then one, if the first one doesn't dry up then if you do that. But then one can I guess suspect that they already abused the data before to, they just didn't talk as much about it. That said I doubt it matter much to them in the end, after all the risk of getting caught is or appears to be quite small so why not just go big or go home.
"They also intimate that they found "dirty" financial secrets in the data and threaten to disclose it."
I know English isn't my first language. But ... what? Should it be Indicate instead of Intimate?