from the facing-up-to-it dept.
Vermont sues Clearview, alleging "oppressive, unscrupulous" practices:
Clearview AI's bread and butter is a tool providing facial recognition on a massive scale to law enforcement, federal agencies, private companies, and—apparently—nosy billionaires. The company has achieved this reportedly by scraping more or less the entire public Internet to assemble a database of more than 3 billion images. Now that there are spotlights on the secretive firm, however, Clearview is facing a barrage of lawsuits trying to stop it in its tracks.
The latest comes from Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan, who filed suit against Clearview this week claiming violations of multiple state laws.
The complaint (PDF) alleges that Clearview, which is registered as a data broker under Vermont's Data Broker Law, "unlawfully acquires data from consumers and business concerns" in Vermont.
Clearview built its massive database by gobbling up "publicly available" data from the Internet's biggest platforms—including Facebook, Google, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others—most of whom have since issued cease-and-desist letters telling Clearview in no uncertain terms to knock it off. These images are frequently of minors, the complaint notes, and Clearview admitted in its state filing to knowingly having images of minors collected without anyone's consent. Vermont's data law prohibits "fraudulent acquisition of brokered personal information," and the state argues that Clearview's screen-scraping tactics are exactly that.
What Clearview does with its ill-gotten data is also a problem, the state argues. The Green Mountain State's first issue is from a security perspective: the company has already suffered at least one data breach, in which its client list—which it has repeatedly refused to make public—was stolen. The second issue is privacy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @09:36PM (2 children)
How is that facial recognition working out for all the pron you must have scraped up? I mean there is so much of it on the 'net that you could hardly avoid having a great collection.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @10:04PM (1 child)
AI has taken up breast recognition as hobby.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 13, @10:07PM
Pffft, big deal, babies can do that.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 13, @10:06PM (1 child)
It ain't going to be easy to find one that'll say there was anything fraudulent about collecting publicly available information and it's going to be impossible to get it upheld through the appellate process. They may be shady as hell and amoral as all fuck but there ain't no laws that I can think of making anything they did actually illegal. Maybe you fuckers should have spent less time sniping at each other on the campaign trail and done your fucking jobs; you know, legislating.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @10:51PM
You're not wrong there, on skimming the complaint it seems to be mainly (though not exclusively) concerned with violating Terms of Service and "expectations", rather than actual misrepresentation.
As hinted in TFS, "Vermont's Data Broker Law" (Act 171 of 2018) does regulate data brokers' data security procedures, so even if the "fraudulently acquiring" bit doesn't stick, they may have something on that side.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 13, @10:07PM
If there is a God, He, She, It should push this idea out to all the states, and on out to all the nations on earth. Privacy - what a concept.
