from the it-must-be-a-European-thing dept.
Europe Wants a ‘Right to Repair’ Smartphones and Gadgets
The European Union is seeking to help consumers fix or upgrade devices, rather than replace them, as part of a 30-year push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
LONDON — Hoping to replace that two-year-old smartphone in a few months? The European Union wants you to think twice about doing that.
The bloc announced an ambitious plan on Wednesday that would require manufacturers of electronic products, from smartphones to tumble driers, to offer more repairs, upgrades and ways to reuse existing goods, instead of encouraging consumers to buy new ones.
[ . . . ] "The linear growth model of ‘take-make-use-discard’ has reached its limits," Virginijus Sinkevicius, the union’s environment commissioner, told reporters in Brussels as he presented the "Circular Economy Action Plan," which includes the "right to repair" initiative.
"We want to make sure that products placed on E.U. market are designed to last longer, to be easier to repair and upgrade, easier to recycle and easier to reuse," he added.
Hopefully this would put an end to the waste and cost associat... Look! Over there! A new Shiny!
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday March 13, @11:26PM (3 children)
Dear EU.
You have already given enough proof of the tech expertise of your staff when you forced websites worldwide to ask the user what cookies do they want instead of forcing the browsers to not track the user unless explicitly allowed.
Your right to repair will be another layer of bureaucracy for the producer, more cost for the consumer, and another bureaucratic entity for your nephews to occupy after they buy their degrees.
Try doing a simpler thing. Define a fucking PROTOCOL for repairable hardware (in one line it must resemble electronics in the late 70s), and heavily discount VAT and taxes for those who produce sell and repair that, and let the market do the rest. Note I don't say the free market, because that was already killed with the industrial revolution and the sociopolitical fallout.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 13, @11:36PM
Ohhhh, I dunno. Don't let perfect be the enemy of good. If they can stop phone makers from soldering and supergluing the batteries into the phones, we'll be a lot further ahead. We have the right to repair, if only we insist on it. Tell the manufacturers to stuff their silly bullshit rules.
Privacy policy: I only track people who have great buns. No, I'm not following any of you lard asses, so stop worrying
(Score: 3, Insightful) by sjames on Friday March 13, @11:47PM (1 child)
OTOH, the EU is why cellphones no longer require a special snowflake charger.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @11:51PM
They make special chargers for millennials?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 13, @11:55PM
I'm of two minds on TFA.
On the one hand, I absolutely would like them to quit fucking around and doing anti-competitive, anti-consumer bullshit like this.
On the other hand, their reasoning smacks of the anti-progress bullshit you'd have heard out of the USSR back in the day.
Thankfully the two are not in conflict since I can support someone doing something right even if it's for bloody stupid reasons.
PSA: Over half of the hands you've ever shaken have had a dick in them in the past twenty-four hours.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday March 14, @12:05AM
I guess people also have issues with breaking their screens, so maybe make those easy to fix also. Me? I've never broken a screen. But I've replaced phones just because the battery gave out. It's bullshit, spending $300 instead of $30 for a battery.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.