Court outlaws German Weather Service's free weather app
WetterOnline has won its case against Germany's national weather service. The company sued the service over the anti-competitive nature of its free weather forecast app.
The German Weather Service (DWD) will no longer be allowed to provide general weather forecasts in a free mobile phone app after a federal court ruled in favor of a private firm on Thursday.
[...] the national meteorological service will only be permitted to offer extreme weather warnings for free and that a DWD app offering general weather forecasts must contain advertisements or be purchased by users.
<sarcasm>
No national weather service could ever make a profit by giving away weather information for free.
</sarcasm>
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday March 14, @01:51AM
Charge 1¢
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday March 14, @01:52AM
They tried to float the same lead balloon [wikipedia.org] in the US a while back. And we know the types the prez prefers [politico.com]
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday March 14, @01:54AM
Don't forget to download our FREE Weather App/Malware and... oh shit.
Every time you see the news assholes hocking their "free" apps, you should ask yourself "what is the catch?" Advertising, tracking, collecting personal data, are literally standard operating procedure these days. In this case, it is downright mandatory.
Thanks, but I'll just stick my head out the window instead.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday March 14, @01:56AM
Taxpayers paid for it.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Saturday March 14, @02:01AM
This is why Brexit happened.