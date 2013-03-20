Stories
Court Outlaws German Weather Service's Free Weather App

posted by martyb on Saturday March 14, @01:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the monetizing-taxpayer-funded dept.
DannyB writes:

Court outlaws German Weather Service's free weather app

WetterOnline has won its case against Germany's national weather service. The company sued the service over the anti-competitive nature of its free weather forecast app.

The German Weather Service (DWD) will no longer be allowed to provide general weather forecasts in a free mobile phone app after a federal court ruled in favor of a private firm on Thursday.

[...] the national meteorological service will only be permitted to offer extreme weather warnings for free and that a DWD app offering general weather forecasts must contain advertisements or be purchased by users.

<sarcasm>
No national weather service could ever make a profit by giving away weather information for free.
</sarcasm>

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday March 14, @01:51AM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday March 14, @01:51AM (#970964) Journal

    Charge 1¢

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday March 14, @01:52AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Saturday March 14, @01:52AM (#970966) Journal

    They tried to float the same lead balloon [wikipedia.org] in the US a while back. And we know the types the prez prefers [politico.com]

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday March 14, @01:54AM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Saturday March 14, @01:54AM (#970967)

    Don't forget to download our FREE Weather App/Malware and... oh shit.

    Every time you see the news assholes hocking their "free" apps, you should ask yourself "what is the catch?" Advertising, tracking, collecting personal data, are literally standard operating procedure these days. In this case, it is downright mandatory.

    Thanks, but I'll just stick my head out the window instead.

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday March 14, @01:56AM

    by anubi (2828) on Saturday March 14, @01:56AM (#970969) Journal

    Taxpayers paid for it.

  • (Score: 2) by EJ on Saturday March 14, @02:01AM

    by EJ (2452) on Saturday March 14, @02:01AM (#970971)

    This is why Brexit happened.

