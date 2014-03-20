20/03/14/0054256 story
from the Gotta-ban-them-all dept.
An Icelandic supermarket has banned the use of money that was stored in shoes and bras as part of the effort to reign in the spread of COVID-19. Among other strange facts coming out of this outbreak is that some people lick their money before handing it over to the cashier.
We are doomed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @06:36AM
Why do people lick money?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday March 14, @06:36AM
If I've had money stored in a shoe, or a bra, a mattress, or a Mason jar buried under the mulberry tree - that money has not been exposed to a person who has been exposed to this relatively new virus. It's the money in circulation that you need worry about, not the money out of circulation.
People lick their money? Yuuk! That's disgusting even before you consider how many other people have licked it before you got it.
