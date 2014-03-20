from the that-explains-the-hot-flashes dept.
Honeywell is rolling out a supercomputer to take on Google and IBM
Honeywell, formerly known for its thermostats, is now rolling out a powerful quantum computer that's been in the works for a decade.
Honeywell says its quantum computer will be even more powerful than those built by big names such as Google and IBM. JPMorgan Chase has signed on as Honeywell's first customer, and the companies will work together to develop quantum computing use cases for the finance business in areas such as fraud detection and artificial intelligence for trading.
[...] The company combined technology expertise from its various areas of business — including high vacuum systems and precision control electronics — to develop the computer. Honeywell also invested in two quantum software development firms that will work with the company and its quantum customers.
"We wanted to be able to shape how quantum computing gets used," Tony Uttley, president of Honeywell Quantum Solutions, told CNN Business. "We actually want to be our own best customer in this."
Honeywell is already working on quantum computing solutions for its aerospace and materials development businesses, Uttley said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @06:05PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @06:44PM
"and the companies will work together to develop quantum computing use cases for the finance business in areas such as fraud detection and artificial intelligence for trading."
When it comes to trading the data analysis aspect of it is easy. The difficult part is the psychology.
You can easily use statistics on things like broad index funds (SPY, QQQ) to estimate reasonable entry and exit points. It won't be perfect by a long shot but if you use longer term regression lines/curves (ie: exponential regression with standard deviations, you can use the R^2 value to figure out which curve gives a reasonable fit but you have to use common sense to figure out the most reasonable curve) or use longer term bollinger bands (moving averages with standard deviations) it can give you reasonable entry and exit points or at least help you estimate if the market is overbought or oversold to some extent. I don't kno what these AIs will really do that differently than what hedge funds already do (and yes I know there are more modern advanced statistics they probably can use as well that's beyond what I'm mentioning here).