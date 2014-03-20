Honeywell, formerly known for its thermostats, is now rolling out a powerful quantum computer that's been in the works for a decade.

Honeywell says its quantum computer will be even more powerful than those built by big names such as Google and IBM. JPMorgan Chase has signed on as Honeywell's first customer, and the companies will work together to develop quantum computing use cases for the finance business in areas such as fraud detection and artificial intelligence for trading.

[...] The company combined technology expertise from its various areas of business — including high vacuum systems and precision control electronics — to develop the computer. Honeywell also invested in two quantum software development firms that will work with the company and its quantum customers.

"We wanted to be able to shape how quantum computing gets used," Tony Uttley, president of Honeywell Quantum Solutions, told CNN Business. "We actually want to be our own best customer in this."

Honeywell is already working on quantum computing solutions for its aerospace and materials development businesses, Uttley said.