Bill Gates Steps Down from Microsoft's Board

posted by martyb on Saturday March 14, @08:26PM
Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board to focus on philanthropy

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is stepping down from the company's board to spend more time on philanthropic activities.

He says he wants to focus on global health and development, education and tackling climate change.

One of the world's richest men, Mr Gates, 65, has also left the board of Warren Buffett's massive holding company, Berkshire Hathaway.

Mr Gates stepped down from his day-to-day role running Microsoft in 2008.

Also at CNBC.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @08:33PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @08:33PM (#971303)

    Now that they've gotten rid of Gates, Microsoft can cancel Windows and focus on Linux.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @09:09PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @09:09PM (#971317)

    With all that money they should be forming a crack team of experts to look at this virus thingy.

    Instead we see one and a half trillion dollars thrown into the Wall Street furnace, and hardly a peep.

