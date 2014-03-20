from the sign-me-up-for-the-next-hermit-convention dept.
The nation's nerds woke up in a utopia this morning, one where everyone stays inside, sporting events are being canceled, and all social interaction is forbidden.
All types of nerds, from social introverts to hardcore PC gamers, welcomed the dawn of this new era, privately from their own homes.
"I have been waiting my whole life for this moment," said Ned Pendleton, 32 -- via text message, of course -- as he fired up League of Legends on his beefy gaming PC. "They told me to take up a sport and that the kids playing basketball and stuff were gonna be way more successful than us nerds who played Counter-Strike at LAN parties every weekend."
Always look on the bright side of life.
[Certainly an element of gallows humor, but it does offer a different perspective from the incessant drumbeat of gloom and doom surrounding the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. What "positives" have you seen? --martyb]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @10:56PM (2 children)
Job market gonna be great after 10% of the boomers die.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday March 14, @11:04PM (1 child)
Boomers are retired, so it's not opening up any jobs and is killing off the jobs of the healthcare workers that were attending to their medical stuff.
PSA: Over half of the hands you've ever shaken have had a dick in them in the past twenty-four hours.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @11:15PM
Fewer boomers means less social security expenditure, so still a win-win.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday March 14, @11:02PM
Perhaps the bug will do what Trump failed to?
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday March 14, @11:05PM
The Roomie and I've already got plans to self-quarantine out at the river with some fishing poles for a couple weeks if we catch it.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday March 14, @11:16PM
Yeah, I know, no true nerd has the social skills necessary to attract a mate with which to produce offspring. But, there are test tubes, sperm banks, artificial insemination, and such like devices and methods. Whether offspring are wanted is another question, which I will overlook for the nonce.
It totally sucks to have been looking forward to the end of Spring Break and the little ones going back to school, freeing us from the responsibility of watching over them all day long, only to have school cancelled and Spring Break extended another week, or two!
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday March 14, @11:18PM
All those years of practicing self isolation are finally paying off :)
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."