Nerds Wake Up in Utopia where Everyone Stays Inside, Sports are Canceled, Socializing Forbidden

posted by martyb on Saturday March 14, @10:46PM   Printer-friendly
from the sign-me-up-for-the-next-hermit-convention dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Babylon Bee:

The nation's nerds woke up in a utopia this morning, one where everyone stays inside, sporting events are being canceled, and all social interaction is forbidden.

All types of nerds, from social introverts to hardcore PC gamers, welcomed the dawn of this new era, privately from their own homes.

"I have been waiting my whole life for this moment," said Ned Pendleton, 32 -- via text message, of course -- as he fired up League of Legends on his beefy gaming PC. "They told me to take up a sport and that the kids playing basketball and stuff were gonna be way more successful than us nerds who played Counter-Strike at LAN parties every weekend."

Always look on the bright side of life.

[Certainly an element of gallows humor, but it does offer a different perspective from the incessant drumbeat of gloom and doom surrounding the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. What "positives" have you seen? --martyb]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @10:56PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @10:56PM (#971362)

    Job market gonna be great after 10% of the boomers die.

    • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday March 14, @11:04PM (1 child)

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Saturday March 14, @11:04PM (#971365) Homepage Journal

      Boomers are retired, so it's not opening up any jobs and is killing off the jobs of the healthcare workers that were attending to their medical stuff.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @11:15PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @11:15PM (#971369)

        Fewer boomers means less social security expenditure, so still a win-win.

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Saturday March 14, @11:02PM

    by legont (4179) on Saturday March 14, @11:02PM (#971364)

    Perhaps the bug will do what Trump failed to?

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday March 14, @11:05PM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Saturday March 14, @11:05PM (#971366) Homepage Journal

    The Roomie and I've already got plans to self-quarantine out at the river with some fishing poles for a couple weeks if we catch it.

  • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday March 14, @11:16PM

    by bzipitidoo (4388) Subscriber Badge on Saturday March 14, @11:16PM (#971371) Journal

    Yeah, I know, no true nerd has the social skills necessary to attract a mate with which to produce offspring. But, there are test tubes, sperm banks, artificial insemination, and such like devices and methods. Whether offspring are wanted is another question, which I will overlook for the nonce.

    It totally sucks to have been looking forward to the end of Spring Break and the little ones going back to school, freeing us from the responsibility of watching over them all day long, only to have school cancelled and Spring Break extended another week, or two!

  • (Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday March 14, @11:18PM

    by PinkyGigglebrain (4458) on Saturday March 14, @11:18PM (#971373)

    All those years of practicing self isolation are finally paying off :)

