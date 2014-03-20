from the EEE? dept.
Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux is coming to all Windows 10 users (archive):
You won't have to be a tester to try Windows 10's new, built-in Linux kernel in the near future. Microsoft has confirmed that Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 will be widely available when Windows 10 version 2004 arrives. You'll have to install it manually for a "few months" until an update adds automatic installs and updates, but that's a small price to pay if you want Linux and Windows to coexist in peace and harmony. It'll be easier to set up, at least -- the kernel will now be delivered through Windows Update instead of forcing you to install an entire Windows image.
Embrace, Extend... Excite!
Previously: Windows 10 Will Soon Ship with a Full, Open Source, GPLed Linux Kernel
Has no one seen this yet? Don't cross the streams!
Earlier today, we wrote that Microsoft was going to add some big new features to the Windows Subsystem for Linux, including native support for Docker containers. It turns out that that ain't the half of it.
Not even half.
All is changing with Windows Subsystem for Linux 2. Instead of emulating the Linux kernel APIs on the NT kernel, WSL 2 is going to run a full Linux kernel in a lightweight virtual machine. This kernel will be trimmed down and tailored to this particular use case, with stripped-down hardware support (since it will defer to the host Windows OS for that) and faster booting.
The Linux kernel is GPLed open source; the GPL license requires that any modifications made to the code must be published and made available under the GPL license. Microsoft will duly comply with this, publishing the patches and modifications it makes to the kernel. WSL 2 will also use a similar split as the current WSL does: the kernel component will be shipped with Windows while "personalities" as provided by the various Linux distributions can be installed from the Microsoft Store.
To quote Han Solo, "I've got a bad feeling about this."
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 15, @03:49AM
To roll out a cloud Kubernetes cluster using Terraform and writing deployment scripts.
WSL2 has been amazing so far compared to 1.
I don't even regret having to upgrade to BETA windows to get it. (but will be going back ASAP)
I know people will rag on it reflexively, but so far....
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 15, @03:52AM
I don't blame them at all. They put all that money, time, and effort into powershell to make something that sucks complete ass compared to bash, much less bash with sed/awk/grep/perl. Why keep throwing good money after bad?
PSA: Over half of the hands you've ever shaken have had a dick in them in the past twenty-four hours.