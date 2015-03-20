Stories
Undercompressive Shocks Proposed to Explain 'Tears of Wine' Phenomenon

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday March 15, @08:10AM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Undercompressive shocks proposed to explain 'tears of wine' phenomenon:

A small team of researchers at the University of California has developed a theory to explain the shape of tears of wine. They have written a paper describing their theory and uploaded it to the arXiv preprint server—it has been accepted for publication in the journal Physical Review Fluids.

Tears of wine, in which some of the wine in a glass is pulled up the sides and then drains back down into the remaining wine, are a common occurrence. The resulting patterns that encircle the glass bear a resemblance to human tears. Scientists have been pondering the effect for over a century, and their research has partially explained the process, but there was one remaining mystery—why did the liquid form tear -shaped patterns? In this new effort, the researchers have proposed what they believe is the answer.

Theory for undercompressive shocks in tears of wine, Physical Review Fluids (2020) journals.aps.org/prfluids/acce ... c39536c10099b7209059 , On Arxiv: arxiv.org/abs/1909.09898

