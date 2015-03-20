from the taking-a-stab-at-it dept.
German company CureVac has received a rather strange offer from the current White House.
On March 3, CureVac's CEO was invited to the White House, for a meeting with President Trump, Vice Pence and several members of the Coronavirus Task Force. Asked for when a vaccine could be ready, he estimated that a potential candidate could be ready within a few months. Apparently, that triggered the members of the meeting so much, that they've now offered to buy the company, at whatever price.
One condition though: production would be exclusively for the United States.
The move is not exactly one to gain popularity, and follows on the heels of the President's worrying statement that "a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe".
(Score: 2) by black6host on Sunday March 15, @10:31PM (2 children)
I'm skeptical, simply because the source is not identified. That being said it's said commentary that I would not be shocked to find out that some scumbag, somewhere said something like this. My question is: who would benefit if the US had "exclusive" access? Nowadays if the world goes down the US goes with it. We already see that with respect to how this whole mess has affected markets globally and what's happened here.
As always, follow the money and you'll get your answers...
(Score: 2) by fido_dogstoyevsky on Sunday March 15, @10:56PM
Depending on whether Imaginary Property laws would be respected in this sort of emergency, something between "the US" and "nobody".
It's NOT a conspiracy... it's a plot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 15, @11:42PM
It's almost like somebody concocted a story that would make the current administration look bad.
Of course nobody does that better than the members of the current administration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 15, @10:32PM
and on Friday, Bill Gates drops off the grid.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by istartedi on Sunday March 15, @10:36PM (3 children)
An "unidentified German government official" said that he thought Trump was trying to get an monopoly on it. In other words, a random German doesn't like Trump, and was talking smack about him. No news here.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 15, @10:38PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Sunday March 15, @11:33PM
I don't suppose there was any way I could have expressed the opinion that this is a non-story without provoking this kind of comment.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 15, @10:58PM
Already noticed many more scams, and this is just the type of thing the Trumpling would like to get in on the ground floor of, Golden Shower speaking. Online companies seeking to flog their video chat services to educators and students, Ebayers selling ineffective hand sanitizer, Glenn Beck selling Five Gallon Sealed Buckets of Coronal Apocalypse Survival Supplies (tm).
But might be good marketing to Trump supporters, all the exclusivity and gold plating of Trump University and Trump Steaks, and the guerilla marketing of spreaking the virus at Trump rallies, and then offering the Greatest Ever Trump Virus Vaccine! (Note to Trump supporters: vaccines are useless after you have contracted the disease, it is too late.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 15, @10:38PM (1 child)
Merkel's government said not so fast. https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/15/coronavirus-germany-tries-to-stop-us-luring-away-firm-seeking-vaccine.html [cnbc.com]
In other countries, emergencies allow the government to take over business. Maybe Germany will do that, if the company is blinded by money.
Based in this, and other acts I read about hours ago (some people wishing others to die because they are political enemies)... crisis are the best way to find how people are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 15, @11:01PM
I wish you to die, AC, and I do not even know who you are. You could be me, since there is only one AC on SN. Now I feel all suicidal, thanks a lot for your wishing me to die!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 15, @11:06PM
suckers
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 15, @11:12PM (1 child)
As others have pointed out I'm somewhat skeptical. Isn't part of the longer delay due to the necessary testing. So if it's released in a much shorter period of time that means they didn't spend that much time testing it.
Testing how well something like this works takes time no? Testing things like safety and efficacy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 15, @11:23PM
(to continue with my last comment)
I would like to hear what the experts have to say about this. From what I was hearing before, as you all already know, the reason that it's going to take so long is because of the testing.
So some company comes up to Trump with a sales pitch and claims that they can do it faster. Obviously they want money but for all I know this could be a scam artist. Trump, not being an expert himself and being someone that doesn't really care what the experts say, just jumps on the opportunity without thinking. He ignores the experts regardless.
So it would be nice to hear what the experts have to say not what Trump believes. Did this company start on the testing earlier than everyone else? How much earlier (how much of a head start could they really have had?). If not how can they prove, with less testing time, that it works and is safe? They need not prove it to Trump (or whatever expert Trump selects since he will just fire any expert that disagrees with him) but the company needs to prove it to independent experts.
I'm not saying it's false. I'm just saying I want to hear what the experts have to say.