from the bad-arrrrrguments dept.
Avast pulls plug on insecure JavaScript engine in its security software suite:
Avast has disabled a component in its Windows anti-malware suite that posed, ironically enough, a significant security risk.
The software maker switched off the JavaScript interpreter in its toolkit after Google Project Zero's Tavis Ormandy, and his colleagues, alerted the developer to design flaws in the code.
According to Avast, Ormandy potentially found a remote-code execution vulnerability in the software, the details of which were not publicly shared. Five days later, the Googler released a shell for poking around in Avast's JavaScript engine for anyone interested in assessing the antivirus suite. He also revealed that if miscreants were able to exploit any holes in Avast's JS engine on a victim's computer, they would be able to run malware on that PC with system-admin-level privileges.
[...]"Despite being highly privileged and processing untrusted input by design, it is unsandboxed and has poor mitigation coverage," Ormandy explained earlier this week. It should be noted Ormandy did not disclose any specific bugs.
A couple days after the analysis tool was released, the vendor opted to do away with the emulator entirely. It does not believe the removal will significantly impact the suite's ability to detect malware. The swift action was applauded by Ormandy.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday March 16, @04:34AM (1 child)
https://appleinsider.com/articles/20/01/27/avast-antivirus-harvested-user-data-then-sold-to-google-microsoft [appleinsider.com]
https://wccftech.com/avast-is-selling-user-data/ [wccftech.com]
https://www.cnet.com/news/antivirus-firm-avast-is-reportedly-selling-users-web-browsing-data/ [cnet.com]
https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2019/12/09/are-you-one-of-avasts-400-million-users-this-is-why-it-collects-and-sells-your-web-habits/ [forbes.com]
Reminder: Sometimes, the dragon wins.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday March 16, @05:35AM
[1]
Together with Avast, Jumpshot is CIA people all the way down. Avast could not become a NATO standard otherwise.
And with Kickstarter, funny crowd people were actually funding their own orwellian dystopia with their own money...
[1] https://press.avast.com/avast-software-acquires-jumpshot-to-work-magic-against-slow-pc-performance [avast.com]
Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?