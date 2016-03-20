Stories
Apple Fined a Record $1.2 Billion by French Antitrust Authorities

posted by martyb on Monday March 16, @07:12PM
from the it-must-be-a-European-thing dept.
Techonomics

DannyB writes:

Apple fined a record $1.2 billion by French antitrust authorities

French antitrust authorities ordered Apple on Monday to pay a 1.1 billion euro ($1.23 billion) fine for anti-competitive behavior.

The French competition authority said the iPhone-maker was guilty of creating cartels within its distribution network and abusing the economic dependence of its outside resellers.

Two of Apple's wholesalers were also fined for agreeing on prices: Tech Data and Ingram Micro received fines of 76.1 million euros and 62.9 million euros respectively. Both companies were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The French authority said this penalty — totaling 1.24 billion euros — was the largest ever handed down in one case.

"Apple and its two wholesalers agreed not to compete and prevent distributors from competing with each other, thereby sterilizing the wholesale market for Apple products," said Isabelle de Silva, president of the French Competition Authority.

[ . . . ] Monday's announcement is the second fine that French authorities have imposed on Apple in two months. The regulators hit Apple with a 25 million euro fine in February over its software updates, which were concluded to have slowed down older iPhones.

Maybe they should have kept the headphone jack.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 16, @07:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 16, @07:23PM (#971977)

    If you don't buy an iPhone, Apple can't abuse you!

    Eh, but Europe, always trying to kill a successful business...

