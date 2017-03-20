from the shine-a-bright-light-on-the-subject dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
It might be stating the obvious, but your car's headlights are a safety device, and not all headlights are created equal. For a while, carmakers have been fitting powerful LED headlights to their high-end offerings, but more often than not, their cheaper cars—and particularly cheaper trim levels—get saddled with much-weaker illumination. But sometimes a commuter wants to see more of where they're going when the sun goes down. Eventually, they go looking for a solution, starting with their local automotive parts store. But stuffing aftermarket LED headlight bulbs into OEM housings designed for conventional halogen units results in dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. While LEDs can deliver more intense light at a higher end of the spectrum, most aftermarket units also create a hazardous condition.
The major brick-and-mortar auto parts stores know this, which is why they tend to shy away from aftermarket H11 LED bulbs, other than ones clearly marked for use in fog lamps or "for off-road use only." It's a different world online, with off-brand H11 LED bulb listings on Amazon, eBay, and Walmart websites failing to carry the same prominent warnings.
You can get pulled over for non-spec headlamps, and for a good reason. In addition to issuing a citation, the law enforcement officer may have the legal right to force you to remove the bulbs. More ominously, once the officer has pulled you over, you risk a vehicle search. With all that in mind, it would be wise to keep a set of securely packaged OEM bulbs in the glovebox or trunk if you are running aftermarket LEDs.
Although Consumer Reports tests new vehicle headlamps, it hasn't tackled the topic of LED replacement bulbs, despite Consumer Reports' extensive resources. A comprehensive Consumer Reports aftermarket LED replacement bulb test would go a long way to bring clarity to the market. Consumer Reports' testing of conventional replacement bulbs found that while aftermarket units can improve headlight brightness, there's much more to it than that. "Distance and how far a headlight illuminates is governed more by the reflector (behind the bulb) or the lens (ahead of the bulbs). While you can change the bulb, you are not changing the distance, i.e., not necessarily improving safety."
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 3, Insightful) by black6host on Tuesday March 17, @03:45PM (3 children)
How about folks just use the right bulbs instead. If you have to worry that you might get pulled over, and are packing OEM bulbs in case you are, then you know what you're doing ain't cool.
My cars OEM headlights are awful, many are I would say. But blinding other drivers is not the answer.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday March 17, @04:09PM (2 children)
Don't let them get away with having the right bulbs packed in the glovebox. They will simply go back to the illegal lights at the first opportunity. Because the world revolves around them.
For drivers who surpass a certain level of being a prick: impound the vehicle. Can't get vehicle back until it has compliant lights. Can't have access to vehicle to fix lights until it is released from impound.
Reminder: March is national procrastination week!
(Score: 3, Informative) by TheRaven on Tuesday March 17, @04:19PM
sudo mod me up
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 17, @04:44PM
Green LED laser pointers are, in fact, blinding. With enough of their retinas burned off, they eventually won't be able to drive.
Seriously, there will always be assholes. These folks are the milder version of the asshats "rolling coal". Cops aren't going to feel it is worth their time. Besides, most cops are fellow travelers (assholes). The only thing we have is social shaming, but these folks are assholes, so this is unlikely to be effective except in the very rare case of the guy who didn't realize he was being an asshole.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 17, @03:45PM
Otherwise it's a ticket. Even worse than LEDs are the idiots that put HID bulbs in non-HID housings. There's a backwards facing reflector missing which means full HID out the front. Then there's the blue tinted bulbs that look cool but put less light on the road than stock bulbs. If the European yellow bulbs are legal in your area, they're the best for illuminating the road.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday March 17, @03:46PM (3 children)
Cops see those bright lights. Cops are responsible for enforcing those DOT laws. Cops who fail to write summons for illegal lighting are either stupid, or lazy, or both.
It wouldn't even take a lot of tickets to pretty much stop the illegal lighting. One, two, maybe three tickets in a typical county. Word gets around. "No, you don't want those lights! Deputy Dawg nailed my cousin a few weeks ago for $180 because those lights are too bright. You can't focus them properly anyway. Cousin Bubba said they lit up the sides of the road fine, but left the road dark."
Reminder: Sometimes, the dragon wins.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 17, @04:11PM
Pretty much, but in many cases, the problem isn't the brightness of the lights, but them being improperly aimed. If they're properly aimed, the brightness should be a minimal problem in most cases. Well, except when fitted on tall vehicles and being behind somebody in a short one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 17, @04:16PM
I drive a car (not SUV/truck). Glare (from modified/poorly-aimed lights) is a problem with approaching cars, but it's gone in a few seconds once they pass on the opposite lane. More annoying to me are bright lights behind me, up high--they may be there for minutes, since we are all going the same way. The new "dimming" mirrors don't help--they don't seem to work nearly as well as the old flip-for-dim mirrors.
Unfortunately, all the cops around here drive SUVs so they are up in the air--and the cops don't see nearly as many badly aimed headlights as I do from car-height.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 17, @04:45PM
It wouldn't even take a lot of tickets to pretty much stop the illegal lighting.
It would save a lot of paperwork if we just shoot them...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 17, @03:55PM (1 child)
The limitations on headlights has always been stupid. Fancy cars get brighter and more unpleasant headlights, and cheaper cars get ones that can barely see the road (these are averages, there are outliers in both categories.)
The real issue is ensuring all headlights are calibrated to a distance in front of the vehicle that avoids the beam shining into other drives eyes on a flat road (unfortunately they will on any kind of curvy road no matter what we would like, which is part of the reason for slower speed limits around corners on many curvy roads, along with traction and road hazards.)
DOT certification as mentioned in another post is important from a legal standpoint, but the real solution would be a headlight inspection bi-annually and the ability to change your vehicle lighting so long as they were recertified before the vehicle was operated at night or with running lights enabled.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 17, @04:11PM
Maybe we could save this bi-annual headlight inspection for those who have been ticketed for having the blinding lights.
Reminder: March is national procrastination week!
(Score: 2) by Revek on Tuesday March 17, @04:07PM
In our state there are already laws on the books that would give a law enforcement officer the ability to write tickets for this. They are allowed to write a ticket for misaligned headlights and insufficient maintenance. Its pretty clear these newer bulbs were not designed to go in these older cars. As such they are not properly aligned in any car they are installed in.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday March 17, @04:16PM
Now that they can't mess around with the timing, why not ask those same scummy companies to do something useful for a change and stick a light sensor to the now-fixed traffic lights at front window height and catch the assholes using those LEDs instead?
compiling...