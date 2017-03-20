from the have-liquid,-won't-travel dept.
TSA Admits Liquid Ban Is Security Theater
The TSA is allowing people to bring larger bottles of hand sanitizer with them on airplanes:
Passengers will now be allowed to travel with containers of liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces. However, the agency cautioned that the shift could mean slightly longer waits at checkpoint because the containers may have to be screened separately when going through security.
Won't airplanes blow up as a result? Of course not.
Would they have blown up last week were the restrictions lifted back then? Of course not.
It's always been security theater.
America Is a Sham - Policy changes in reaction to the coronavirus reveal how absurd so many of our rules are to begin with:
Maybe it will be the hand sanitizer that finally exposes the sham.
The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday that due to the coronavirus outbreak, it's waiving the familiar 3.4-ounce limit for liquids and gels—for hand sanitizer only.* You may now bring a bottle of Purell as large as 12 ounces onto the plane to assist in your constant sanitizing of yourself, your family, your seat, your bag of peanuts, and everything else. All other liquids and gels, however, are still restricted to 3.4 ounces.
Among many shocks of the past week—school closures, Tom Hanks, the shuttering of one sports league after another—this rule change registers as major. The liquid restriction has been a key component of air travel ever since 2006. If people are now allowed to bring 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer onto planes, won't the planes blow up?
The TSA can declare this rule change because the limit was always arbitrary, just one of the countless rituals of security theater to which air passengers are subjected every day. Flights are no more dangerous today, with the hand sanitizer, than yesterday, and if the TSA allowed you to bring 12 ounces of shampoo on a flight tomorrow, flights would be no more dangerous then. The limit was bullshit. The ease with which the TSA can toss it aside makes that clear.
All over America, the coronavirus is revealing, or at least reminding us, just how much of contemporary American life is bullshit, with power structures built on punishment and fear as opposed to our best interest. Whenever the government or a corporation benevolently withdraws some punitive threat because of the coronavirus, it's a signal that there was never any good reason for that threat to exist in the first place.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday March 17, @05:26PM (2 children)
Just finding out, eh?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 17, @06:05PM (1 child)
So, where you live everything is genuine? No silly rules at all?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 17, @06:17PM
That does not exist. a-MER-ee-ca is the world! There is no "outside". Just ask any angry Arab
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 17, @05:35PM (2 children)
And . . .
How I read this . . .
You may now bring up to 12 oz of anything as long as
1. it can pass for hand sanitizer
2. it is in a Purell
generic hand sanitizerbottle
Since real hand sanitizer should be minimum 60 % alcohol, is there anything else interesting you could do with a solution that has a lot of alcohol in it? (and I don't mean drinking it)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 17, @05:42PM
Tsk tsk
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 17, @05:44PM
You could try mixing it with bleach to make chloroform.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 17, @05:40PM (2 children)
What if you bought 60 gallons of milk to hoard? Can you bring those aboard? Even though they all have the same sell by date which is only a few days away? What if you bought 50 cartons of eggs? Will you get to eat them all before they go bad?
Robby: [wikiquote.org] Quiet please. I am analyzing.
. . .
Would 60 gallons be sufficient?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 17, @06:08PM (1 child)
You bubble-headed booby! You realize what you've done?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 17, @06:14PM
Crush? Kill? Destroy?
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Tuesday March 17, @06:10PM
What about the bullshit in the ohare airport? 13 hours waiting in a building packed like sardines to get tested for corvid? If you didn't have it before, you probably will now! Stupid shit.
