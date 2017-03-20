Intel's next-generation Xeon lineup which includes 10nm Ice Lake and 14nm Cooper Lake has been further detailed in a slide showcased by ASUS during an IoT seminar. The new Xeon lineup which is supposed to launch in 2020 would be featuring a series of new technologies along with an increase in the total number of cores and PCIe lanes compared to existing Xeon families.

Aimed at the Whitley platform, the Intel 10nm Ice Lake and 14nm Cooper Lake would be launching in 2020. The 14nm Cooper Lake Xeons would launch early in Q2 2020 followed by the 10nm Xeon lineup in Q3 2020. Both families would coexist and we could see the Cooper Lake family be more tuned in terms of clock speeds compared to Ice Lake Xeons due to extensive maturation of the 14 nm process node.

[...] Intel Ice Lake-SP processors will be available in the third quarter of 2020 and will be based on the 10nm+ process node. We have seen earlier slides say that the Ice Lake family would feature up to 28 cores but the one from ASUS's presentation says that it would actually feature up to 38 cores & 76 threads per socket.

The main highlight of Ice Lake-SP processors will be support for PCIe Gen 4 and 8-channel DDR4 memory. The Ice Lake Xeon family would offer up to 64 PCIe Gen 4 lanes and would offer support for 8-channel DDR4 memory clocked at 3200 MHz (16 DIMM per socket with 2nd Gen Persistent memory support). Intel Ice Lake Xeon processors would be based on the brand new Sunny Cove core architecture which delivers an 18% IPC improvement versus the Skylake core architecture that has been around since 2015.

[...] Moving on to the Cooper Lake Xeon family which is based on the 14nm+++ process node, we are looking at up to 48 cores and 96 threads in a socketed design. The current Cascade Lake-SP family offers up to 28 cores in socketed variants while the Cascade Lake-AP SKUs which come in BGA only, offer up to 56 cores and 112 threads with TDPs as high as 400W.

There will also be a 56 core and 112 thread socketed variant in the Cooper Lake family but that is likely to be part of the Xeon-AP line of chips which feature two dies on the same interposer.