New coronavirus stable for hours on surfaces: SARS-CoV-2 stability similar to original SARS virus:
The virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is stable for several hours to days in aerosols and on surfaces, according to a new study from National Institutes of Health, CDC, UCLA and Princeton University scientists in The New England Journal of Medicine. The scientists found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. The results provide key information about the stability of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 disease, and suggests that people may acquire the virus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. The study information was widely shared during the past two weeks after the researchers placed the contents on a preprint server to quickly share their data with colleagues.
[...] The findings affirm the guidance from public health professionals to use precautions similar to those for influenza and other respiratory viruses to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday March 18, @10:43AM
When I pointed out that viruses can remain infectious on packaging for days people poo-poo'ed the idea. This is not something new - just that we can now say COVID19 is no different in this respect. You can't disinfect cardboard boxes and paper, and with rapid order fulfillment, every package is a potential source of infection, not just from where the order was fulfilled, but every link of the chain to final delivery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 18, @10:45AM
yikes