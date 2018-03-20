from the Nothing-beats-the-candy-bar dept.
How much is too much? Are these portable computers we carry around that just happen to be able to make phone calls really worth a small fortune? Would you pay over $2000 for a mobile phone that can fold in half?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on sale in Australia April 3 for [AUS]$2199
[...] At the Z Flip's [AUS]$2199 price it's [AUS]$200 more than the Galaxy S20 Ultra we told you was too expensive and too big earlier this month.
The Z Flip may be even more expensive but it is at least smaller, and gets even more so when you fold it in half to stash in your pocket or bag.
The new wave of foldable phones are very expensive, but that's also part of their appeal.
"The Galaxy Z Flip is a statement piece and we can't wait to see what Australians do with it," Samsung vice president of mobile Garry McGregor said.
On the other end of the scale, Huawei has announced its new foldable, the Mate Xs, will also be coming to Australia soon.
[...] The phone, a horizontally folding device that opens up into an 8-inch tablet is described by the company as a "high-end, luxury device," which partly explains its massive price tag.
The Huawei Mate Xs is due to go on sale here April 9 for [AUS]$3999, but is already available for pre-order.
[...] Huawei's local managing director Larking Huang said the phone was "ideal for tech seekers or anyone who craves performance, design and usability".
"Australian consumers will benefit from an unprecedented, immersive experience, all at the touch of their fingertips. Offering large dual displays, ultra-slim foldable form and all-day usage – Australians will be able to do business on the go or watch movies," he said.
What they won't be able to do is use any of Google's mobile services, like the Play Store, Gmail, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and other apps Australians rely on to do business, and indeed watch movies.
Huawei was banned from using those when it was placed on a US list of "banned entities" last year.
What is the most you will pay for a mobile phone?
(Score: 1) by DuganCent on Wednesday March 18, @02:08PM
That's my limit. If I goes higher, I'm not buying, simple as that.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday March 18, @02:13PM (3 children)
Over $2000? What the fuck?
$300 is too much. For devices that are both planned obsolescence and built so flimsily that they rarely last more than a couple years, anything in the thousands is insane.
I bought a used/refurbished last-generation "flagship" phone for $250. Its great. It will probably break like all the others after a couple years, but that is a pretty reasonable price.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 1) by DuganCent on Wednesday March 18, @02:24PM (1 child)
I generally get 4 years out of my iPhones. The GF just retired her iPhone 5. I moved to an iPhone 11 from a 6s that was still working fine more or less.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 18, @03:19PM
I hate Apple and Google both, but this is one area where Apple is kicking Google's ass. Even Google's Pixel flagships have shitty support periods.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 18, @03:25PM
(A Loiosh quote! Awesome.) I hate capitalism, but one of the ways it kinda sorta works is that luxury technologies eventually reach mainstream. I wouldn't pay more than a few hundred for a smart phone. But I guarantee that by 2030 - and probably much sooner - this foldable tech will be in $300 gadgets.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 18, @02:32PM (1 child)
With so many people suddenly out of a job, this doesn't seem like a great time to introduce a new "aspirational" product. Even if you can afford one, social distancing will make it hard to show off your wealth.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Wednesday March 18, @03:39PM
This may be for people who have so much money they don't need a job.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by SomeGuy on Wednesday March 18, @03:11PM (1 child)
Sorry, I just don't see the point in modern "mobile" phones. They are too fragile, guaranteed to become unusable due to unremovable batteries, built in "smart" computer crap tracks you and sends all your data back to china, can get "hacked" loaded with more than the default malware. It's just insane, and wasteful.
I haven't had to upgraded my phone since around 1990 (a desk phone, not merbile). It makes and receives telephone calls, and I couldn't really want much more from it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 18, @03:22PM
Mobile phones have two killer features, as far as I am concerned. First, they let family members contact you in case of an emergency. I didn't care about that until I had kids. Second, navigation with real time traffic updates. If you don't travel or you live somewhere with decent public transit, you don't need that. But otherwise, it's incredibly handy.
All your criticisms stand, though. I am even tempted to get a flip phone for mobile communication and a traditional smartphone for real time nav that I keep in the car and only turn on when I use it.
(Score: 2) by progo on Wednesday March 18, @03:24PM (1 child)
A few years ago I bought a Blackberry Q10 with a Latin/Arabic keypad from a shop in Queens, marked down from $900 to $200.
Due to customer support and dropping supported bands, my wife and I switched carriers and I got a Kyocera Cadence for about $150. I still use the Blackberry on Wifi, including the Cadence's Wifi gateway. Believe me, not having social media on your "main" phone is a feature.
My everyday runabout laptop cost me $240 brand new.
I'll probably go lower price with my next phone, whenever that is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 18, @03:31PM
My last phone 8 years ago was free with the $100/month for 5 phones plan at Cricket.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 18, @03:32PM
Phone like these are status symbols more than anything. Like buying a McLaren.
No thanks. I'd rather wear a t-shirt saying "I'm a rich showoff" than have these.