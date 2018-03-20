Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on sale in Australia April 3 for [AUS]$2199

[...] At the Z Flip's [AUS]$2199 price it's [AUS]$200 more than the Galaxy S20 Ultra we told you was too expensive and too big earlier this month.

The Z Flip may be even more expensive but it is at least smaller, and gets even more so when you fold it in half to stash in your pocket or bag.

The new wave of foldable phones are very expensive, but that's also part of their appeal.

"The Galaxy Z Flip is a statement piece and we can't wait to see what Australians do with it," Samsung vice president of mobile Garry McGregor said.

On the other end of the scale, Huawei has announced its new foldable, the Mate Xs, will also be coming to Australia soon.

[...] The phone, a horizontally folding device that opens up into an 8-inch tablet is described by the company as a "high-end, luxury device," which partly explains its massive price tag.

The Huawei Mate Xs is due to go on sale here April 9 for [AUS]$3999, but is already available for pre-order.