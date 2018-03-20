from the I-didn't-know-you-were-into-that! dept.
Confessions app Whisper spills almost a billion records:
Researchers who uncovered a data exposure from mobile app Whisper earlier this week have released more details about the incident.
Whisper is an app from MediaLab, a mobile app company that owns a host of other apps including the popular messaging service Kik. It offers a kind of anonymous social network service that allows people to post their innermost fears and desires, supposedly without risk.
Its users post everything from dark family secrets to stories of infidelity. It gathers these up and uses them for articles on its website, including "Naughty Nannies Confess To Sleeping With The Fathers They Work For", "Alcoholism Runs In My Family", and "I Married The Wrong Person".
The problem, according to researcher Dan Ehrlich of cybersecurity consultancy Twelve Security, is that Whisper didn't steward that data very well. He says that he and his colleague Matthew Porter accessed 900m records in a 5 TB database spanning 75 different servers, logged between the app's release in 2012 and the present day. The data was stored in plain text on ElasticSearch servers and included 90 metadata points per account.
The Washington Post broke the story about the app on Monday 10 March, having worked with the researchers.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 18, @04:38PM
Confessionals should be soundproof. To prevent background noise being picked up by the hidden microphones.
But then James 5:16 says "confess your sins to each other". And Whisper App is trying to help make sure everyone knows your confessions.
Confession: I break dog treats in half. I then fraudulently and dishonestly pass those halves off as if they were whole treats. (MBAs and Walmart take note, this works on your customers too! They'll never notice!)
Reminder: March is national procrastination week! PROCRASTINATE! DON'T PUT IT OFF!
(Score: 1) by Kitsune008 on Wednesday March 18, @04:46PM (3 children)
The only secrets that stay secret, are secrets never shared...ever.
I guess that 'Whisper' can rebrand itself to 'Shout Out', and keep on going as it has been. ;-)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 18, @04:54PM (2 children)
. . . protected by ROT17 !!!
"The government selected ROT17 because two applications of it will not revert the ciphertext back to plain text.", the senator explained.
"...and furthermore", the senator added, "we chose ROT17 because 17 is a prime number unlike 13."
Reminder: March is national procrastination week! PROCRASTINATE! DON'T PUT IT OFF!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 18, @04:56PM (1 child)
I see it's being peddled by republican senators, then, eh...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 18, @05:01PM
Dianne Feinstein [cyberscoop.com] is not Republican. So it's not only Republicans.
Reminder: March is national procrastination week! PROCRASTINATE! DON'T PUT IT OFF!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday March 18, @05:02PM
People telling their darkest secrets to some unknown cloudy social media app? Really?? What next? Self-conscious people going out into the street with their dick out?