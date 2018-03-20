The Signal open source software is written in JavaScript, TypeScript and CSS and published on GitHub under a General Public Licence v3.0[*] (GPLv3). In particular, the clients are published under the GPLv3 license, while the server code is published under the GNU Affero General Public License v3. The software contains the following features:

Voice and video calls to other Signal users;

Text messages, files, voice notes, pictures, GIFs, and video messages to other Signal users;

Group messaging;

Set deletion timers for messages on both the sender and the received devices.

All communications to other Signal users are free of charge and automatically end-to-end encrypted.