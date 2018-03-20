from the sending-a-signal-to-use-signal dept.
The Signal messaging progam is now the favored messaging program for the European Commission instead of proprietary messaging programs. The decision was made last month, in February, to prefer it for both internal and external communication.
The Signal open source software is written in JavaScript, TypeScript and CSS and published on GitHub under a General Public Licence v3.0[*] (GPLv3). In particular, the clients are published under the GPLv3 license, while the server code is published under the GNU Affero General Public License v3. The software contains the following features:
- Voice and video calls to other Signal users;
- Text messages, files, voice notes, pictures, GIFs, and video messages to other Signal users;
- Group messaging;
- Set deletion timers for messages on both the sender and the received devices.
All communications to other Signal users are free of charge and automatically end-to-end encrypted.
