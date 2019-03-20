from the dogged-determination dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Separation anxiety in dogs should be seen as a symptom of underlying frustrations rather than a diagnosis, and understanding these root causes could be key to effective treatment, new research by animal behaviour specialists suggests.
Many pet owners experience problem behaviour in their dogs when leaving them at home. These behaviours can include destruction of household items, urinating or defecating indoors, or excessive barking and are often labelled as 'separation anxiety' as the dog gets anxious at the prospect of being left alone.
Treatment plans tend to focus on helping the dog overcome the 'pain of separation', but the current work indicates dealing with various forms of frustration is a much more important element of the problem.
[...] The team, led by scientists from the University of Lincoln, UK, identified four main forms of distress for dogs when separated from their owners. These include a focus on getting away from something in the house, wanting to get to something outside, reacting to external noises or events, and a form of boredom.
[...] Daniel Mills, Professor of Veterinary Behavioural Medicine in the School of Life Sciences at the University of Lincoln, said: "Until now, there has been a tendency to think of this as a single condition, ie "My dog has got separation anxiety" and then to focus on the dependence on the owner and how to make them more independent. However, this new work indicates that having separation anxiety is more like saying "My dog's got an upset tummy" which could have many causes and take many forms, and so both assessment and treatment need to be much more focussed.
Journal Reference:
Luciana S. de Assis, Raquel Matos, Thomas W. Pike, Oliver H. P. Burman, Daniel S. Mills. Developing Diagnostic Frameworks in Veterinary Behavioral Medicine: Disambiguating Separation Related Problems in Dogs. Frontiers in Veterinary Science, 2020; 6 DOI: 10.3389/fvets.2019.00499
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday March 19, @09:19AM
Just more proof that psychiatry doesn't belong with the sciences, whether human or animal.
What next - medication for dogs to deal with their "mental disorder?" Oh wait - already happening [petmd.com].
Pharmaceutical companies and psychiatrists - working together to classify everything as a mental disorder. Now available for pets too! Get your therapy dog into therapy as well!
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday March 19, @09:20AM
The root cause of separation anxiety is that the dog is a domesticated wolf is a social animal.
Treating separation anxiety as if it were a problem is like treating a bird ability to fly as a problem.
Yes you can have bird degenerate into creatures unable to fly like chickens, for your convenience. The key word being "degenerate".
Just get a cat instead of a dog, they suffer all the same from the separation (I know from the desperate meow sis' cat does 5 minutes after she's gone outside) but at least they can better rely on themselves, being solitary predators.