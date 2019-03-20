The San Francisco Bay Area is in lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Under a "shelter in place" order announced Monday, people in seven Bay Area counties are prohibited from leaving their homes except for essential activities like visiting the doctor or buying food.

Tesla's Fremont car factory is in Alameda County, which is participating in the lockdown. But Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been defiant. In a Monday evening email, he told employees that they could stay home from work if they felt sick. However, he wrote, "I will personally be at work" on Tuesday.

But late on Tuesday, the Alameda County Sheriff's office fired a shot across Tesla's bow:

Alameda County's Monday order directed businesses in the county to "cease all activities at facilities located within the County except Minimum Basic Operations"—like processing payroll.

[...] Tesla's stock plunged on news that Tesla could be forced to shut down its Fremont factory. As of publication time, Tesla's stock is down more than 11 percent at $380. That's down from a high above $900 the stock hit just last month—before the economic impact of the coronavirus became clear.