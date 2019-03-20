from the Not-to-be-taken-internally dept.
Scotland's ability to manufacture (and consume) alcohol such as Scotch whisky may be world-renowned, but Scottish distilleries are today joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Responding to a global shortage of hand sanitiser, which has seen barren supermarket shelves across Scotland and the United Kingdom as demand outstripped supply, some Scottish spirit makers have begun a novel form of alcohol production that, just days ago, would have been seen as laughable.
[...] "This idea was not even 24 hours old," said Andrew Mackenzie, owner of Verdant Spirits, before he decided to switch production from gin to hand sanitiser earlier this week, following requests from local caregivers in Dundee, eastern Scotland.
Don't drink the hand sanitizer, even if it smells delightfully like Glen Alba.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @01:21AM (1 child)
In USA we have huge distilleries making ethanol (from corn) to put into gasoline (petrol), something like 10% is pretty standard here. With driving and fuel usage down, some of that ethanol could easily be piped off to sanitizer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @02:37AM
Wait a minute, if you just mix E85 with glycerin, it'll be over 70% ethanol.
Somebody, get this recipe viral on twitter. By Monday morning I expect the nation's gas pumps to be empty (because morons will substitute regular after the E85 runs out), and everyone's hands to smell like gas -- both of which will encourage isolation and distancing.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 20, @01:22AM
Yum, there's nothing more tasty than peat moss mixed with arsenic.
Fuck, when faced with a choice during the apocalypse, I'd choose the Purell or the Listerine over the Scots.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @01:24AM (2 children)
A jug of hand sanitizer won't save you. Isolating yourself will.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Friday March 20, @01:39AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @02:33AM
Isolating with alcohol (kalsarikännit, look it up)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday March 20, @01:42AM (2 children)
They could have kept everything as-is and marketed their whisky as hand sanitizer. I mean after all, strong liquor should kill bacteria on the skin just as well as hand sanitizer.
Imagine that: washing your hand with 30-year-old Glennturret: now that's posh Coronavirus fighting!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @01:45AM
It does seem to be sort-of a jet set disease--the more you travel and mix with people that travel it seems the more likely you catch it. Aren't they the booze snobs too?
(Score: 1) by Attack DAWWG on Friday March 20, @02:21AM
Nope. Hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol to kill viruses. According to this [wikipedia.org] page the ABV of Glenturret Whisky is 37.5%–55.6%.
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday March 20, @02:10AM (4 children)
I always used Bacardi 151 for my disinfection needs, but it was discontinued right before the bio attack on our soil. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bacardi_151 [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday March 20, @02:14AM (3 children)
Good lord! A bottle of rum with a flame arrestor on the neck. Now I've seen everything.
The raw spirit that comes out of my still is roughly 80% alc/vol and there no way I would drink that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @02:24AM
Above 80 is questionable, but anything below that I consumed numerous times. That's including rubber alcohol for early mainframe disk drives cleaning and aircraft braking fluid. Fear not.
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday March 20, @02:30AM
It was nice in cocktails, but especially useful when added to a bowl of ice cream for a visiting lady.
All the usual medical/cleaning tasks as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @02:41AM
> The raw spirit that comes out of my still is roughly 80% alc/vol and there no way I would drink that.
Why not I drink my grandpa's semen and I'm only 52 years of age. He sure has a dance in his step after every milking session.
