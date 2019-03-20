Stories
NASA to Launch 247 Petabytes of Data Into AWS - but Forgot About Egress Costs

posted by martyb on Friday March 20, @03:07AM   Printer-friendly
from the cloud-should-be-free-of-financial-costs dept.
Science Techonomics

DannyB writes:

NASA to launch 247 petabytes of data into AWS – but forgot about eye-watering cloudy egress costs before lift-off

Audit finds that error could actually mean less data flows to boffins because space agency may not be able to afford downloads

NASA needs 215 more petabytes of storage by the year 2025, and expects Amazon Web Services to provide the bulk of that capacity. However, the space agency didn't realize this would cost it plenty in cloud egress charges. As in, it will have to pay as scientists download its data.

That omission alone has left NASA's cloud strategy pointing at the ground rather than at the heavens.

The data in question will come from NASA's Earth Science Data and Information System (ESDIS) program, which collects information from the many missions that observe our planet. NASA makes those readings available through the Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).

To store all the data and run EOSDIS, NASA operates a dozen Distributed Active Archive Centers (DAACs) that provide pleasing redundancy. But NASA is tired of managing all that infrastructure, so in 2019, it picked AWS to host it all

[...] "Specifically, the agency faces the possibility of substantial cost increases for data egress from the cloud," the Inspector General's Office wrote, explaining that today NASA doesn't incur extra costs when users access data from its DAACs. "However, when end users download data from Earthdata Cloud, the agency, not the user, will be charged every time data is egressed.

How many petabytes is SLS worth, I wonder?

Original Submission


  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @03:10AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @03:10AM (#973395)

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Friday March 20, @03:17AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Friday March 20, @03:17AM (#973396) Journal

    We're giving too much to Amazon, need to cut back on that shit

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @03:27AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @03:27AM (#973399)

    It's always a tradeoff...
      - economies of scale/expertise
      - reliability
      - security/privacy

    Some things it is wise to farm out... And some things it is really foolish to do so.

