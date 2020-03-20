from the any-port-in-a-storm dept.
The Xbox Series X will be missing the optical S/PDIF audio output that was present on the Xbox One and Xbox 360 hardware lines.
[...] The removal will mainly impact players who use a small subset of high-end gaming headsets and audio systems that rely on the optical audio connection instead of audio sent over HDMI or Microsoft's wireless standard. Some users will be able to use S/PDIF passthrough output from their TV-set as a replacement, though. And Windows Central reports that wireless headset makers like Astro are already working on solutions to make existing Xbox One-compatible S/PDIF products work on the Series X.
Microsoft has also confirmed that the Series X will be missing the IR extension port that was present on the back of the Xbox One and the IR blaster that was present on the Xbox One S. Those features were only really useful in extremely limited circumstances, such as for Xbox users who wanted to use the system's TV remote control functions without plugging in a Kinect sensor.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday March 20, @10:34AM (1 child)
If you really want hi-fidelity gaming, why aren't you using a desktop PC?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 20, @10:51AM
If you need it, you have your hdmi from your console to your reciever and the reciever breaks it out to spdif (if it's not HDCP encoded and refuses to output via S/PDIF.)
The primary reason for S/PDIF back in the day was that the alternative was analog copper wires, which did cause signal degradation based on a variety of noise sources. With modern digital audio build to run over copper at the same or lower than a S/PDIF cable costs, it's pretty silly to bother with it, especially given the components required to support it, and the maximum frequency and resolution it supports.