The 2020 edition of curl up has gone to an online-only format this year and will not involve a physical meetup. Many other upcoming conferences have already announced either a complete cancellation or a similar move to an online-only edition for 2020.

curl up 2020 will still take place, and at the same date as planned (May 9-10), but we will change the event to a pure online and video-heavy occasion. This way we can of course also even [more easily] welcome audience and participants from even [further] away who previously would have had a hard time to participate.

Which other relevant conferences, expositions, trade shows, or similar events have been moved to online only for this year?