Please note the official web site for folding@home is https://foldingathome.org. As a free service, folding.extremeoverclocking.com (FEO) provides a variety of reports based on data it gathers from the official site. This story is from an announcement made on FEO.
Basically, folding@home is a distributed computing system whereby volunteer's machines are issued "work units" to process and, when they have completed their processing, upload their results back tofolding@home. See the excellent write-up at Wikipedia for more details.
tl;dr: When F@H announced they were working on SARS-CoV-19 (COVID-19), the outpouring of support has overwhelmed their infrastructure; their servers are having trouble keeping up with the demand for work units and the subsequent upload of results. Don't give up!
Where did the day go? (03.18.20, 9:32pm CDT)
Important news first! I've noticed this and I know many others have too, yes the official Folding@Home stats seem to be loading slow for people, or it might timeout with an error. Same goes for getting your passkey and work units! There have been so many new people signing up these past few days that you guys are overloading their system!
With that said, one of the guys over at Linus Tech Tips let me know they have created a special folding Emergency Response Thread to Covid-19 that has some up-to-date info on registration / server issues, and are offering direct troubleshooting and support to help people get their clients up and running!
Also, before sending me an email, please check out the EOC Folding Stats FAQ as it answers a lot of the common questions I've been getting!
With so many people emailing me asking where their stats are, and the loading issues with the official site, I'm going to try to expand processing to additional teams & users. My initial goal is to increase processing of Team data from 6,000 to 12,000 teams. Individual data I'm not quite sure how I'm going to handle quite yet, I'm going to get the team data going first and see how many are active and what kind of movement there is.
I was looking over my server's performance charts this morning, and I noticed a considerable peak in the mysql query-per-second. Did some digging through the logs and it looks like the French "Z Event" plea to join folding went gangbusters on Twitter and their team is moving up fast. I noticed PC Master Race has added over 20,000 new users in the past week too!
So, if you have been experiencing problems with your F@H client, this may be the reason why! And, if you were unaware, we have our own folding@home team: "SoylentNews.org", and currently ranked 210th in the world. Go Team! Come join us!
Folding@Home Joins Fight Against SARS-CoV-2; New Folders Prompty Drain Work Unit Queue
Don't worry; they'll make more.
[Editor's preface: SoylentNews has a Folding@Home team (#230319) As of this writing, SoylentNews.org is ranked at number 210 in the entire world! My current Core 2 Duo laptop would do little to support the effort compute-wise, so I assist as best I can by cheerleading, communicating our team's progress, and similar activities. We have a channel on our IRC (Internet Relay Chat) server "#folding" where there is sporadic discussion about progress. Check out the list of previous stories at the bottom of this story... to get involved, just mention it in the comments and come join our team!
If you are wondering what in the world F@H is, Wikipedia has a nice summary of Folding@Home . And, of course, there is F@H's "About" page, too. --martyb]
Intro:
If you are a Folding@Home (F@H) contributor, you may have noticed that you aren't getting your normal allotment of work units. It appears to have started some time Friday, March 13. The root cause? Schools shutting down around the United States.
Looking for Work [Units]:
Kids are scared (some more, some less) of the Coronavirus, they read something somewhere about efforts such as F@H that are working on curing various diseases. Those kid's gaming rigs are exactly what F@H and other similar research groups need. And, some of these kids have machines that most of us would envy! A well-built gaming machine is simply awesome!
That forum is filled with "newbs" trying to figure out how to set up F@H on their machines, and then complaining that they can't get a work unit.
This post, specifically, explains that the huge influx of volunteers has depleted the available work units. https://foldingforum.org/viewtopic.php?f=24&t=32424 Apparently, on Friday, the staff filled the WU servers' caches with the normal weekend's amount of WU's and they were gone by early Saturday morning. Someone volunteered to work on Saturday to refill the caches, which were promptly emptied out again.
One of the posts on the F@H forum suggests that F@H has about 4 times the number of folders that it had a week ago.
What to do?
If you find yourself unable to download a WU, take a look at the log. You will probably find complaints,
"No WUs available for this configuration" and/or "Port 8080 unreachable, trying port 80" and/or "no http service available".
Those and more are all related to the fact that the servers are being hammered by half a zillion school kids who are looking for something useful to do with their time, and their computers.
Be patient, and just let your client work through it. It will eventually download a work unit, crunch it, and return it.
Official Statement:
Straight from the F@H project: Coronavirus – What we're doing and how you can help in simple terms – Folding@home
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 20, @02:35PM
I got a whole week in, of well over a million PPD, with my newfangled vidya card. Well, if you have any genuine interest in the trials and tribulations of a folder, just look at this - https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/user_summary.php?s=&u=699545 [extremeoverclocking.com]
To add insult to injury, electricity went out last night. *sigh*
Maybe things will stabilize soon.
Reminder: Sometimes, the dragon wins.