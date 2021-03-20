Stories
Chinese Mainland Reports Zero New Domestically Transmitted #COVID19 Cases

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 21, @05:14AM   Printer-friendly
from the some-positive-news-for-a-change dept.
martyb writes:

A new tweet from @CGTNOfficial China Global Television Network, or CGTN, is a multi-language, multi-platform media grouping. reports

#BREAKING#China reports 34 #COVID19 infections on Wednesday, all are cases that originated abroad, with 8 more deaths Chinese mainland reports zero new domestically transmitted #COVID19 cases

Original Submission


