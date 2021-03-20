Stories
Tesla Says It Will Shut Down Its Fremont Factory—Next Monday

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 21, @04:59PM   Printer-friendly
Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Since Monday, Tesla has been under pressure from officials in Alameda County to shut down operations of its car factory in Fremont, California, to fight the spread of the coronavirus. On Thursday, Tesla finally announced it would halt vehicle manufacturing in Fremont.

"We have decided to temporarily suspend production at our factory in Fremont, from end of day March 23, which will allow an orderly shutdown," Tesla said in a post on its website.

March 23 is next Monday—a full week after officials in seven Bay Area counties ordered non-essential businesses to close down. To make sure there was no confusion about Tesla's status, Alameda County tweeted on Tuesday that Tesla was not an essential business.

But Tesla persisted. In recent weeks, Elon Musk has been a vocal skeptic of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. "Danger of panic still far exceeds danger of corona," Musk tweeted on Monday.

Previously:
Alameda County Sheriff Pressures Tesla to Shut Down Fremont Factory

Original Submission


«  NIST, DHS Publish Guidance on Securing Virtual Meetings, VPNs

Related Stories

Alameda County Sheriff Pressures Tesla to Shut Down Fremont Factory 35 comments

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The San Francisco Bay Area is in lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Under a "shelter in place" order announced Monday, people in seven Bay Area counties are prohibited from leaving their homes except for essential activities like visiting the doctor or buying food.

Tesla's Fremont car factory is in Alameda County, which is participating in the lockdown. But Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been defiant. In a Monday evening email, he told employees that they could stay home from work if they felt sick. However, he wrote, "I will personally be at work" on Tuesday.

But late on Tuesday, the Alameda County Sheriff's office fired a shot across Tesla's bow:

Alameda County's Monday order directed businesses in the county to "cease all activities at facilities located within the County except Minimum Basic Operations"—like processing payroll.

[...] Tesla's stock plunged on news that Tesla could be forced to shut down its Fremont factory. As of publication time, Tesla's stock is down more than 11 percent at $380. That's down from a high above $900 the stock hit just last month—before the economic impact of the coronavirus became clear.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 21, @05:16PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 21, @05:16PM (#973875)

    Good, maybe their suppliers around Fremont will shut down now too (they haven't so far)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 21, @06:17PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 21, @06:17PM (#973886)

      Good luck starting back up when their suppliers are out of business.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday March 21, @05:54PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Saturday March 21, @05:54PM (#973880)

    Virus panic is dumb, Elon said so!

    I want my Cybertruck, and I want it NOW, NOW, NOW!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 21, @06:15PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 21, @06:15PM (#973884)

    to parasites

  • (Score: 2) by fadrian on Saturday March 21, @06:15PM

    by fadrian (3194) on Saturday March 21, @06:15PM (#973885) Homepage

    He could buy the expertise to tell him why if he weren't an arrogant prick.

