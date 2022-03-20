Stories
Long Narrow Wires Carry Heat With Little Resistance

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday March 22, @09:23AM
Science

Getting rid of heat is one of the central challenges with modern technology. It doesn’t matter whether the technology is a high-end server CPU or some pathetically anemic processor in a no-brand set-top box, someone has had to think about thermal management. One of the central issues in thermal management is thermal resistance, a material's tendency to limit the flow of heat. The thicker a material, the larger the temperature gradient required to achieve the same amount of cooling because the thermal resistance increases with thickness.

Except when it doesn’t; if the heat is carried by ballistic phonons, then thermal resistance stays constant.

