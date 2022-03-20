from the wear-a-haddock-on-your-wrist dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Skin-mounted electronic displays previously required long-lasting plastic. Researchers have created a bio-degradable film made from fish scales:
[Within] flexible temporary electronic displays [...] electricity-conducting and light-emitting components are layered onto a transparent film. To make them flexible enough to withstand the bending required to stay on skin or other soft surfaces, researchers have so far relied on films made of plastic -- a substance derived from fossil fuels, a limited resource and a source of pollution. Hai-Dong Yu, Juqing Liu, Wei Huang and colleagues wanted to find a more sustainable and environmentally friendly material for the film. They settled on gelatin derived from collagen in fish scales, which are usually thrown away.
Journal Reference:
Xiaopan Zhang, Tengyang Ye, Xianghao Meng, Zhihui Tian, Lihua Pang, Yaojie Han, Hai Li, Gang Lu, Fei Xiu, Hai-Dong Yu, Juqing Liu, Wei Huang. Sustainable and Transparent Fish Gelatin Films for Flexible Electroluminescent Devices. ACS Nano, 2020; DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.9b09880
See Also: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/suppl/10.1021/acsnano.9b09880/suppl_file/nn9b09880_si_001.pdf for supplemental information.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 22, @07:04PM (1 child)
Who wants their phone to smell like old fish?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 22, @07:17PM
Yo mama won't mind, she's used to it.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 22, @07:23PM
How about just "wearable". Take a sheet of plastic, stick it to yourself, and see if it's comfortable. Does it make you sweat? Does it pinch? Wear it all day, and maybe all night as well. Do you still want it on your arm, or where ever?
I truly expect that almost any form of gelatin material will be comfortable. It probably breathes, for starters.
Wonder if I could convince them to send me some samples to test?
Reminder: Sometimes, the dragon wins.