Within hours of sending the email, Wheeler was out of a job.

The CDC's advice to businesses stresses that sick people should not come to the office but also urges businesses to "Ensure that you have the information technology and infrastructure needed to support multiple employees who may be able to work from home."

A hazard condition isn't acceptable for the infrastructure beyond the short-term. Why is it acceptable for our health?

I do not understand why we are still coming into the office as the COVID-19 pandemic surges around us. The CDC guidelines are clear. The CDPHE [Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment] guidelines are clear. The WHO guidelines are clear. The science of social distancing is real. We have the complete ability to do our jobs entirely from home. Coming into the office now is pointlessly reckless. It's also socially irresponsible. Charter, like the rest of us, should do what is necessary to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Social distancing has a real slowing effect on the virus—that means lives can be saved.

Nick Wheeler, a video operations engineer for Charter in Denver, sent an email expressing his displeasure with the policy to a senior vice president and "hundreds of engineers on Friday," TechCrunch wrote. The email said:

Charter CEO Tom Rutledge last week told employees in a memo to keep coming to the office even if their jobs can be performed from home, because people "are more effective from the office." Employees should only stay home if they "are sick, or caring for someone who is sick," Rutledge wrote.

A Charter Communications engineer called the company's rules against working from home during the coronavirus pandemic "pointlessly reckless" and "socially irresponsible" before subsequently resigning instead of continuing to work in the office, according to a TechCrunch article published yesterday.

Here's How Banks and Credit Card Companies are Helping During the Coronavirus Outbreak

[Note: As far as I know, these are mostly USA-based institutions. See the linked story for details on what these have to offer, and use that as a guideline when inquiring at your own as to what accommodations they offer. --martyb]

Here's how banks and credit card companies are helping during the coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus isn't just a minor inconvenience for some. Its growing impact is causing financial hardship for millions of people. With businesses closing, layoffs and unpaid leave could mean you're unable to afford your regular bills. During this time, many US banks and credit card companies are offering temporary relief and assistance so you don't fall behind on payments. And if you're unable to stay current, there are programs in place to make sure you don't face unnecessary fees, a credit score drop or other penalties for late or missed payments. [...] Ally

[...] American Express

[...] Apple Card

[...] Bank of America

[...] Capital One

[...] Chase

[...] Citibank

[...] Wells Fargo Alternatives to hardship programs While contacting your bank or credit card issuer should be your first stop in finding financial hardship assistance, it's not your only option. Your issuer can help you determine what you qualify for, whether through them or other means, like: 0% APR balance transfer credit cards: Apply for a card with a 0% introductory APR so you can avoid interest charges during this difficult time.

Apply for a card with a 0% introductory APR so you can avoid interest charges during this difficult time. Dip into your emergency fund: The worldwide impact of the coronavirus is an emergency for everyone. If you have spare cash, now is the time to dip into it. Use it for the most important reasons, like paying for food or medication for you or your family. If you have enough to make payments on your bills, then do so. But see if you qualify for hardship assistance first.

The worldwide impact of the coronavirus is an emergency for everyone. If you have spare cash, now is the time to dip into it. Use it for the most important reasons, like paying for food or medication for you or your family. If you have enough to make payments on your bills, then do so. But see if you qualify for hardship assistance first. Take out a personal loan: While not everyone might qualify for a personal loan, dire situations like COVID-19 are reason enough to take one out. Personal loans usually have lower interest rates compared to credit cards and many private lenders offer their own hardship assistance. For example, SoFi offers unemployment protection where your loan will go into forbearance. Payoff also offers hardship assistance.

While not everyone might qualify for a personal loan, dire situations like COVID-19 are reason enough to take one out. Personal loans usually have lower interest rates compared to credit cards and many private lenders offer their own hardship assistance. For example, SoFi offers unemployment protection where your loan will go into forbearance. Payoff also offers hardship assistance. Community assistance: Many state and local agencies are providing financial relief to the most vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19. Try searching for programs that are available in your area to see what you qualify for. For example, call 2-1-1 where you live and you'll get matched up with resources based on your needs, like help paying bills or money for groceries.

Best Buy Shows how to Take Care of Customers and Employees During SARS-CoV-2 Outbreak

Here is a copy of the e-mail that I just received from Best Buy. In an age where corporations seem to be focused entirely on this quarter's financial results, it is a breath of fresh air to see what appears to be a genuine concern for the health and safety of their customers and their employees.

To Our Customers, Earlier this week, we announced changes to how Best Buy will run our business in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Against this backdrop, I wanted to share some of my thoughts about what we're facing and how Best Buy is responding. Right now, our role as a consumer electronics retailer is rapidly shifting and we are striving to make the best decisions with two goals in mind: The first is to protect our customers, employees and their families. The second is to do the best we can to serve the millions of Americans who are looking to us for increasingly vital technology tools to stay connected, as well as household necessities. You are turning to us for help getting the technology that allows you to continue running a small business or shift your usual job from an office setting to your home. You are turning to us to help your children continue their education outside of their classroom. And, you are turning to us for necessities that allow you to store and prepare food for your family. With these needs in mind and given our commitment to keep our employees and customers safe, we are shortening our store hours this week, and on March 23, will begin permitting only a small number of customers into the store at a time so we can enforce the necessary social distancing guidelines. We are also working to enhance our curbside service and strongly recommend you take advantage of this whenever possible. As for our employees, let me start by saying this: We will not make any employee work if they aren't comfortable doing so. Further, if an employee is sick or needs to take care of their children home from school, we are paying them. Additionally, with our reduced hours and less staff in the stores, we are paying affected employees for their regularly scheduled hours. We are in a difficult time and find ourselves in uncharted waters. My best wishes to you and your family as we navigate the days ahead together. Corie Barry, Chief Executive Officer Best Buy

Years ago, I had stopped shopping at Best Buy except when I needed something Right. Now. Over the past few years, I am happy to report that I have seen a tremendous change I had read reports that the new CEO's focus was on customer service. It is one thing to read it, and quite and other to experience it. I like to give credit where credit is due, but the cynic in me wonders if the behavior I'm seeing is specific to my local store. I would like to think it is chain-wide, and this e-mail only serves to cement that perspective for me.

What stores that you frequent have stepped up and above like this? What has your experience been? Which stores would you recommend? And which would you avoid (and why)?

NASA Suspends Work On Moon Rocket Due To Virus

NASA said it has suspended work on building and testing the rocket and capsule for its Artemis manned mission to the Moon due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the community. The space agency is shutting down its Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, where the Space Launch System rocket is being built, and the nearby Stennis Space Center, administrator Jim Bridenstine said late Thursday. "The change at Stennis was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community around the center, the number of self-isolation cases within our workforce there, and one confirmed case among our Stennis team," he said. "NASA will temporarily suspend production and testing of Space Launch System and Orion hardware. The NASA and contractors teams will complete an orderly shutdown that puts all hardware in a safe condition until work can resume."

After a weekend of WTF-ing at Trump's COVID-19 testing website vow, Google-Verily's site finally comes to life... And it's not what was promised

The coronavirus website built by Google-stablemate Verily and vaunted by President Trump on Friday, is up and running – and is proving to be not nearly as useful as the Command-in-Chief suggested. Just before the weekend, Trump claimed Google had put 1,700 engineers on a website to help people in America find nearby locations to get tested for coronavirus. This came as news to people at Google we contacted: the web giant knew little or nothing about whatever Trump was banging on about. But this revelation was apparently Fake and Corrupt News. This is simply not true. The minute the words were out of his mouth we were onto Google PRs about this, because that's what journalists do. They didn't have a clue what he was talking about. https://t.co/C9L0IqtRwy — Iain Thomson (@iainthomson)

Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against virus

Managing dual health and economic crises, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will invoke a federal provision that allows the United States government to marshal the private sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump, appearing in the White House briefing room for the third day in a row, said he would sign the Defense Production Act "in case we need it" as the government bolsters resources for an expected surge in cases of the virus. Trump also said he will expand the nation's testing capacity and deploy a navy hospital ship to New York City, which is rapidly becoming the epicentre of a pandemic that has rattled the US economy and rewritten the rules of American society. A second ship will be deployed to the West Coast.

US officials say Tuesday votes to proceed despite coronavirus

Officials in Ohio on Monday said they would seek to postpone Tuesday's primary election in that state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio's Republican Governor Mike DeWine said he was recommending that the vote be held on June 2 instead. "We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote," DeWine tweeted. "I'm making this recommendation because we must look out for our poll workers." Two of the other states holding primary elections on Tuesday, Florida and Illinois, said Monday that they are pushing forward with the voting even as some county elections officials conceded that some poll workers - many of them elderly or retired people - are dropping out for fear of catching the COVID-19 disease associated with the coronavirus. [...] So far, two other states - Georgia and Louisiana - have said they will postpone their primary elections. Georgians were scheduled to vote on March 24 and voters in Louisiana on April 4. The states will now vote in May and June.

Australia Shuts Down for COVID-19

Australia has shut down to protect the country from COVID-19 following a shutdown of state borders and the ineffective "social distancing" policy that was ignored by the public.

'Cure' Found for Coronavirus in Australia

'Cure' found for coronavirus in Australia:

A team of Australian researchers say they've found a cure for the novel coronavirus and hope to have patients enrolled in a nationwide trial by the end of the month. University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research director Professor David Paterson told news.com.au today they have seen two drugs used to treat other conditions can wipe out the virus in test tubes. He said one of the medications, given to some of the first people to test positive for COVID-19 in Australia, had already resulted in "disappearance of the virus" and complete recovery from the infection. Prof Paterson, who is also an infectious disease physician at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, said it wasn't a stretch to label the drugs "a treatment or a cure". "It's a potentially effective treatment," he said. "Patients would end up with no viable coronavirus in their system at all after the end of therapy."

Bottle Shops Remain Open as Australia Shuts Down

Australia is on lockdown but bottleshops and supermarkets will remain open.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced bottle shops will not be forced to close at midday tomorrow along with pubs and other entertainment venues. During an extraordinary press conference held tonight shortly after a national cabinet meeting, Mr Morrison said that from midday tomorrow, registered and licensed clubs, licensed premises in hotels and pubs, entertainment venues and cinemas, casinos and nightclubs will all shut, along with cinemas, gyms and indoor sporting venues. Restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway only, and enclosed spaces for funerals will have to observe a tough four square metre rule – which will be enforced. But for now at least, bottle-os will remain open.

Australian Retailer Harvey Normal Celebrates COVID-19 as a Profit Generator

The owner of Harvey Norman stores in Australia has boasted about the traded boost brought about by panic buying in the wake of the COVID-19 virus saying "nothing to get scared of" and that "this is an opportunity".

Business. Leave your ethics and morals at the door.

As US fumbles COVID-19 testing, WHO warns social distancing is not enough

As the United States continues to struggle to ramp up basic testing for COVID-19, experts at the World Health Organization on Monday emphasized that countries should prioritize such testing—and that social-distancing measures are not enough. "We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (aka Dr. Tedros) said in a press briefing March 16. Dr. Tedros noted that, as the numbers of cases and deaths outside of China have quickly risen, many countries—including the US—have urgently adopted so-called social-distancing measures, such as shuttering schools, canceling events, and having people work from home. While these measures can slow transmission and allow health care systems to better cope, they are "not enough to extinguish this pandemic," Dr. Tedros warned. What's needed is a comprehensive approach, he said. "But we have not seen an urgent-enough escalation in testing, isolation and contact tracing, which is the backbone of the response," Dr. Tedros said. "The most effective way to prevent infections and save lives is breaking the chains of transmission," he went on. "And to do that, you must test and isolate. You cannot fight a fire blindfolded. And we cannot stop this pandemic if we don't know who is infected." The message was a sharp one for the United States, which has struggled to ramp up its testing capacity. While other countries have performed hundreds of thousands of tests since the outbreak mushroomed out of China's Hubei province in January, some estimates suggest that the US has tested a mere 38,000 people or so—a majority in just the last couple of weeks. In contrast, South Korea has been testing nearly 20,000 people every day.

Pandemic "will Last 18 Months or Longer," Leaked US Gov't Report Warns

Pandemic "will last 18 months or longer," leaked US gov't report warns:

The US government is reportedly preparing for the coronavirus pandemic to last 18 months or longer and result in "significant shortages for government, private sector, and individual US consumers." A 100-page US government plan was leaked to The New York Times, which today published an article summarizing the highlights. "A federal government plan to combat the coronavirus warned policymakers last week that a pandemic 'will last 18 months or longer' and could include 'multiple waves,' resulting in widespread shortages that would strain consumers and the nation's health care system," the Times wrote. The 18-month figure is in line with the best-case estimates of how long it will take to develop a vaccine and make it widely available. There could be millions of deaths in the US and UK alone during that time, but social distancing and other containment measures could limit the death toll, according to Imperial College London research that we wrote about yesterday. The Times did not publish the full US government report. "Much of the plan is bureaucratic in nature, describing coordination among agencies and actions that in some cases have already been taken, like urging schools to close and large events to be canceled," the article said.

Alt-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ordered to stop selling fake coronavirus cures

An alt-right conspiracy theorist has been accused of selling phoney coronavirus cures, it has emerged. According to US press outlets, Alex Jones – who presents the alt-right online hate show InfoWars – has been handed a cease and desist letter from New York's attorney general, after he advertised creams and toothpastes to "cure" the virus. Attorney General Letitia James said: "As the coronavirus continues to pose serious risks to public health, Alex Jones has spewed outright lies and has profited off of New Yorkers' anxieties." Alex Jones has been a controversial figure in US politics long before he allegedly touted fake treatments to the disease. He has claimed that the Sandy Hook school shooting in December 2012 was orchestrated by the US government, while he has also questioned the government's involvement in 9/11. Now, it has been alleged that he said toothpaste, dietary supplements, creams, and other products sold on his website could prevent and cure coronavirus, despite no treatments or vaccines having been approved as of yet. And Jones is not the only person who has seen coronavirus as an opportunity to make some cash. Arron Banks, one of the big funders of Brexit, recently attempted to take over an iodine company to flog anti-bacterial hand gel.

Scammers gotta scam! Trump talked to his son about the pandemic.

Religiously Motivated Anti-Science Law Gets in the Way of Coronavirus Vaccine Testing

The Trump administration's 2019 ban on the use of human fetal tissue by scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is preventing a leading researcher from using special mice to test potential therapies for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), The Washington Post reports.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/03/fetal-tissue-ban-blocks-study-potential-coronavirus-therapies

Using Copper to Prevent the Spread of Respiratory Viruses

Using copper to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

Animal coronaviruses that 'host jump' to humans, such as SARS and MERS, result in severe infections with high mortality. The Southampton researchers found that a closely-related human coronavirus -- 229E -- can remain infectious on common surface materials for several days, but is rapidly destroyed on copper. A newly-published paper in mBio -- a journal of the American Society for Microbiology -- reports that human coronavirus 229E, which produces a range of respiratory symptoms from the common cold to more lethal outcomes such as pneumonia, can survive on surface materials including ceramic tiles, glass, rubber and stainless steel for at least five days. While human-to-human transmission is important, infections can be contracted by touching surfaces contaminated by respiratory droplets from infected individuals, or hand touching, leading to a wider and more rapid spread

[Ed note - This paper is from 2015 but is still relevant. - Fnord666]

Coronavirus: Plan to ramp up ventilator production 'unrealistic'

A medical devices maker has cast doubt on using non-specialist manufacturers to produce more ventilators. Craig Thompson, head of products at Oxfordshire company Penlon, said the idea that other firms could switch production was unrealistic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged engineering firms, including carmakers, to explore if they could make the life-saving equipment. Ventilators are critical in the care of some people suffering coronavirus. But there is concern the National Health Service will face a shortage of equipment as the virus infects more people. The manufacturers association, Make UK, says that it would be possible for some specialist engineers to scale up production under licence. Ford, Honda, car parts firm Unipart, digger maker JCB, and aero-engine maker Rolls Royce are among companies looking into the feasibility of switching some production.

-- submitted from IRC

Looming Ventilator Shortage Amid Pandemic Sparks Rise of Open-source DIY Medical Kit. Good Thinking

Looming ventilator shortage amid pandemic sparks rise of open-source DIY medical kit. Good thinking – but safe?:

As more and more people are hospitalized due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, there may not be enough ventilators to sustain critical patients who need breathing assistance. That has prompted various individuals and groups, for better or worse, to look at MacGyvering their own airway support equipment. The Society of Critical Care Medicine last week published a paper noting that the American Hospital Association has estimated that 4.8 million patients in the US alone will be hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 1.9 million admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 960,000 requiring breathing support on a ventilator. The problem with that scenario is that, according to a 2009 survey of hospitals by the association, there were only 62,000 full-featured mechanical ventilators available at the time. That was also roughly the number cited in a 2013 study. There are also some older models that have been kept around, almost 100,000 of them with fewer functions that could be brought to bear. The addition of anesthesia machines and ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile could bring the available hardware to about 200,000 units. But if 960,000 patients require breathing support in a brief enough period of time, 200,000 machines won't suffice. And the outbreak could be worse than projected. The possibility of a ventilator shortage is being considered around the globe. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have referred to a plan to help the country's National Health Service address its ventilator shortage as "Operation Last Gasp." And Reuters last week reported that Germany and Italy have been scrambling to obtain more ventilators, with Italy said to have less than a quarter of the number of machines it will need. In the US and elsewhere, medical equipment makers are ramping up production. In an email to The Register, a GE spokesperson said, "GE has robust business continuity plans, and we are increasing our manufacturing capacity and output of equipment that is important in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients, all while ensuring safe operations."

Elon Musk Says His Companies Will Make Ventilators as Coronavirus Causes Shortage

Elon Musk says his companies will make ventilators as coronavirus causes shortage:

Elon Musk offered to make ventilators as hospitals facing shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak, after a Twitter follower asked that he repurpose his factory to do so. However, the Tesla and SpaceX boss also noted that it'll take time. Nate Silver, the editor of statistics and polling-focused news site FiveThirtyEight, pressed him for details. "Tesla makes cars with sophisticated hvac systems. SpaceX makes spacecraft with life support systems," Musk replied. "Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly." Silver praised Musk and noted that hospitals in New York City and Seattle "are in acute danger," then suggested medical facilities in need should tweet him and Musk. [...] Hospitals have warned that they're not prepared for the expected influx of coronavirus patients, and the US Department of Defense is donating 5 million surgical masks and 2,000 ventilators.

Off-Label Use of One Ventilator Can Potentially Save Two or Four Patients

Saving 4 Patients With Just 1 Ventilator

Wouldn't it be great if you could [use a Y-connector ...] with a medical ventilator? It turns out you can – – with some important caveats. Way back in 2006, [Greg Neyman, MD and Charlene Babcock, MD] connected four simulated patients to a single ventilator. Ventilators connect to a patient with two tubes – an inflow and an exhaust. Using common parts available in just about any hospital, the doctors installed "T-tube" splitters on the inflow and exhaust tubes. They tested this with lung simulators and found that the system worked. There were some important considerations though. The patients must be medically paralyzed, and have similar lung capacity — you couldn't mix an adult and a child. The tubing length for each patient needs to be the same as well. The suggestion is to place the patients in a star pattern with the ventilator at the center of the star.

Disclaimer: this is off-label use — one ventilator is designed to be used for exactly one patient. That said, though this technique has not been approved for multiple persons, it has actually been used in a crisis:

Interestingly enough, this technique went from feasibility study to reality during the Las Vegas shooting a few years ago. There were more patients than ventilators, so emergency room doctors employed the technique to keep patients alive while equipment was brought in from outside hospitals. It worked — saving lives on that dark day.

Doctor Charlene Babcock, MD created a YouTube video explaining the technique.

Let's hope it does not come to this, but should the circumstances become sufficiently dire, someone knowing of this could make the difference between life and death for many people.

British Army adopts WhatsApp for formal orders as coronavirus isolation kicks in

The British Army has made a coronavirus-related tech U-turn after telling soldiers that commands issued over WhatsApp are now legally binding. In written orders posted to a Ministry of Defence intranet site, an Army unit told its soldiers that from now on, orders delivered over WhatsApp are to be treated just as seriously as written instructions delivered through the usual chain of command. The move is controversial because only last year, the Army's top sergeant major stated WhatsApp is not an acceptable way to distribute formal military demands. For years soldiers complained that it wasn't clear if WhatsApp messages were a proper substitute for written orders (or disciplinary measures) delivered by email or hard copy. The order itself, part of which has been seen by The Register, said: All personnel are to be contactable at all times via their mobile phone. Orders and Sqn direction will now be passed directly through WhatsApp and all work related information passed across this means is to be considered an order.

Data surge as more Brits work from home? Not as hard on the network as their nightly Netflix binges

Brit telco BT is talking tough, saying it is confident its broadband network will not buckle under the increased strain of extra people using broadband as they work from home to avoid catching the coronairus. Concerns over network capacity emerged after businesses across Britain told their staff to steer clear of the office and potentially infected colleagues. Observers worry the rise in data-draining services, such as video conferencing, will put pressure local networks, which still largely run on copper lines for broadband connections. Howard Watson, chief technology and information officer at BT Group said: "We have more than enough capacity in our UK broadband network to handle mass-scale home-working in response to COVID-19. Our network is built to accommodate evening peak network capacity, which is driven by data-heavy things like video streaming and game downloads, for example. By comparison, data requirements for work-related applications like video calls and daytime email traffic represent a fraction of this." "Even if the same heavy data traffic that we see each evening were to run throughout the daytime, there is still enough capacity for work-applications to run simultaneously." The tough talk from BT comes after the Spanish telecoms sector warned last night of a "traffic explosion" on networks since the outbreak of the virus. Spaniards are using 40 per cent more data as during the day as workers and children isolate themselves at homes, according to Telefonica. Mobile data has jumped 50 per cent, and WhatsApp use has increased fivefold, it added.

-- submitted from IRC

Cyberattack on HHS Meant to Slow Coronavirus Response, Sources Say

Cyberattack on HHS meant to slow coronavirus response, sources say:

The Department of Health and Human Services experienced some form of cyberattack Sunday night related to its coronavirus response, administration sources confirmed to ABC News Monday. The attempt was to slow down operations, sources said. The nature and origin of the attack is still under investigation. The attack was first reported by Bloomberg. "As federal state and local governments focus on handling the current public health crisis, national security officials are also tracking other threats -- in particular those posed by terrorist or extremist groups and foreign adversaries who may seek to take advantage of all of the attention being focused on the coronavirus and conduct an attack," said John Cohen, a former acting Undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security and contributor to ABC News.

Coronavirus Spreads Quickly and Sometimes Before People Have Symptoms, Study Finds

Coronavirus spreads quickly and sometimes before people have symptoms, study finds:

Infectious disease researchers at The University of Texas at Austin studying the novel coronavirus were able to identify how quickly the virus can spread, a factor that may help public health officials in their efforts at containment. They found that time between cases in a chain of transmission is less than a week and that more than 10% of patients are infected by somebody who has the virus but does not yet have symptoms. In the paper in press with the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, a team of scientists from the United States, France, China and Hong Kong were able to calculate what's called the serial interval of the virus. To measure serial interval, scientists look at the time it takes for symptoms to appear in two people with the virus: the person who infects another, and the infected second person. Researchers found that the average serial interval for the novel coronavirus in China was approximately four days. This also is among the first studies to estimate the rate of asymptomatic transmission.

