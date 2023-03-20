Stories
Rand Paul is First Senator to Test Positive for Coronavirus

posted by Fnord666 on Monday March 23, @01:19AM
captain normal writes:

"Kentucky Republican Rand Paul is the first US senator to test positive for coronavirus, throwing an even greater sense of urgency into Senate negotiations over a massive stimulus package that had yet to come together Sunday afternoon.

A statement from Paul's office posted to his Twitter account Sunday said he was "feeling fine" and was "tested out of an abundance of caution." But some senators and aides are angry at Paul for not doing more to self-quarantine earlier and for potentially exposing senators to the coronavirus.

[...] Senate Republicans, emerging from their closed-door lunch where they received the news, were extremely unsettled.

GOP senators told CNN Paul was in the gym with colleagues Sunday morning, and several pointed out how close Paul had sat to others during Senate lunches in recent days. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said he saw Paul in the Senate swimming pool Sunday, according to a source in the GOP lunch.
"This is a different ballgame now," one Republican senator told CNN."

If one ignores the guidelines for social distancing like the above Senator, as well as the President in his daily briefing such as 6 foot separation and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, one may well expect to become infected. One's status and position will not provide protection.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/22/politics/rand-paul-coronavirus/index.html

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 23, @01:34AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 23, @01:34AM (#974282)

    This thing is gonna turn into another seasonal flu - low lethality and asymptotic carriers means this virus, unlike ebola that kills its hosts too quick to let it spread wide, will be around for long-ass time. The only long-term answer is vaccine and treatment drugs.

    Thanks, CCP, xi jin flu fuck, thanks for exporting new contagious disease almost annually.

    We need an economic divorce from China. The whole world needs it, The Russian menace looks trivial in comparison.

    • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday March 23, @02:05AM (1 child)

      by ikanreed (3164) on Monday March 23, @02:05AM (#974284) Journal

      It might become a seasonal virus, but coronaviruses don't have the flu's unique, easily mutated topology that makes it so resistant to inoculation, whether natural or vaccines.

      Temporarily endemic, but it might be possible to entirely eradicate in human populations once vaccines are available, the way we do polio.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 23, @02:10AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 23, @02:10AM (#974285)

        Or we could eradicate it the old fashioned way... infect everyone, lose 4% of the population (mostly old white men so no great loss to the economy), develop herd immunity, and then get on with life.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Monday March 23, @02:10AM

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Monday March 23, @02:10AM (#974286) Journal

      Greed will probably keep that from happening. Western companies want access to the Chinese market. Moving manufacturing back out would take years. Institutions like the WHO have played China's tune. Leaders, including President Trump, have been lenient towards China.

      As the U.S. Blames China for the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Rest of the World Asks China for Help [archive.is]

      On Wednesday, President Donald Trump continued to blame China and doubled down on his use of the racist term “Chinese virus.”

      Yet now that the situation in China appears to have stabilized, the country is positioning itself at the head of the global response to Covid-19, adopting a unique leadership position that may alter global power relations, despite the biggest shock to its industrial output and economy in recent history and its coverup in Wuhan at the beginning of the crisis.

      Until recently, Trump was praising China. It's probably too late for any change in messaging to have a big effect. It would be interesting to see some bombshell information dropped, but who is going to do that? The CIA?

      Coronavirus Drives the U.S. and China Deeper Into Global Power Struggle [archive.is]

      Many experts warn that an international health and economic crisis calls for more cooperation, not confrontation, between Washington and Beijing.

      Don't hate, cooperate!

      The withering criticism is an abrupt change in tone for a president who has long sought to stay on friendly terms with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and who initially praised Mr. Xi’s government for “doing a very professional job” against the epidemic. But as Mr. Trump and top American officials toughen their condemnations of Mr. Xi’s government, national security and public health experts fear that the two world powers are heading into a new Cold War that could seriously undermine joint efforts to quash the virus and salvage the global economy.

      Coronavirus Pandemic Changes Forever The U.S.-China Relationship [forbes.com]

      The new SARS coronavirus will forever put a damper on U.S.-China relations.

      Over the last several weeks, the Chinese government has, on one hand, kicked out Wall Street Journal reporters for their coverage of the outbreak; blamed the U.S. military for bringing the virus to Wuhan; and demanded U.S. media in Beijing that has locals on staff to cut them loose.

      On the other hand, they have either offered, or have sent ventilators and surgical masks to Italy as hospitals there cope with the onslaught of a deadly new pathogen that has lead to respiratory failures that killed some 13,101 people worldwide as of Sunday morning. Most of the dead are Italians in northern Italy and not people from Hubei, China, where the virus was first discovered in early December.

      For weeks, many in the “decouple” camp — those who would prefer it if U.S. multinationals made their chemical mixes and widgets at home, or at least somewhere in the Americas instead of in China — felt that the outbreak has forever changed China’s role as global manufacturing hub.

      That was before the Western world, the buyers of most of the products made to export out of China, got even more sick than the Chinese. For the moment, they're not exactly in condition to make things at home.

      China is supposedly ramping up manufacturing right now [cnbc.com]. But this is the short term stuff. In the long term, it makes sense to move manufacturing for products back to countries like the U.S. Another option would be to move manufacturing to countries with much lower labor costs than China, but factories will become even more highly automated than they are today, making labor costs irrelevant. Tariffs and lower transportation costs could counter the costs of stricter environmental regulations.

      China Is Avoiding Blame by Trolling the World [theatlantic.com]

      The evidence of China’s deliberate cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan is a matter of public record. In suppressing information about the virus, doing little to contain it, and allowing it to spread unchecked in the crucial early days and weeks, the regime imperiled not only its own country and its own citizens but also the more than 100 nations now facing their own potentially devastating outbreaks. More perniciously, the Chinese government censored and detained those brave doctors and whistleblowers who attempted to sound the alarm and warn their fellow citizens when they understood the gravity of what was to come.

      Some American commentators and Democratic politicians are aghast at Donald Trump and Republicans for referring to the pandemic as the “Wuhan virus” and repeatedly pointing to China as the source of the pandemic. In naming the disease COVID-19, the World Health Organization specifically avoided mentioning Wuhan. Yet in de-emphasizing where the epidemic began (something China has been aggressively pushing for), we run the risk of obscuring Beijing’s role in letting the disease spread beyond its borders.

      China has a good chance of getting away with it. As the chaos of the pandemic subsides, economic opportunities will be created. For all we know, China will be in a better position post-pandemic.

