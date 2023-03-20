from the What-goes-around-comes-around. dept.
"Kentucky Republican Rand Paul is the first US senator to test positive for coronavirus, throwing an even greater sense of urgency into Senate negotiations over a massive stimulus package that had yet to come together Sunday afternoon.
A statement from Paul's office posted to his Twitter account Sunday said he was "feeling fine" and was "tested out of an abundance of caution." But some senators and aides are angry at Paul for not doing more to self-quarantine earlier and for potentially exposing senators to the coronavirus.
[...] Senate Republicans, emerging from their closed-door lunch where they received the news, were extremely unsettled.
GOP senators told CNN Paul was in the gym with colleagues Sunday morning, and several pointed out how close Paul had sat to others during Senate lunches in recent days. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said he saw Paul in the Senate swimming pool Sunday, according to a source in the GOP lunch.
"This is a different ballgame now," one Republican senator told CNN."
If one ignores the guidelines for social distancing like the above Senator, as well as the President in his daily briefing such as 6 foot separation and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, one may well expect to become infected. One's status and position will not provide protection.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/22/politics/rand-paul-coronavirus/index.html
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 23, @01:34AM (3 children)
This thing is gonna turn into another seasonal flu - low lethality and asymptotic carriers means this virus, unlike ebola that kills its hosts too quick to let it spread wide, will be around for long-ass time. The only long-term answer is vaccine and treatment drugs.
Thanks, CCP, xi jin flu fuck, thanks for exporting new contagious disease almost annually.
We need an economic divorce from China. The whole world needs it, The Russian menace looks trivial in comparison.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday March 23, @02:05AM (1 child)
It might become a seasonal virus, but coronaviruses don't have the flu's unique, easily mutated topology that makes it so resistant to inoculation, whether natural or vaccines.
Temporarily endemic, but it might be possible to entirely eradicate in human populations once vaccines are available, the way we do polio.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 23, @02:10AM
Or we could eradicate it the old fashioned way... infect everyone, lose 4% of the population (mostly old white men so no great loss to the economy), develop herd immunity, and then get on with life.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday March 23, @02:10AM
Greed will probably keep that from happening. Western companies want access to the Chinese market. Moving manufacturing back out would take years. Institutions like the WHO have played China's tune. Leaders, including President Trump, have been lenient towards China.
As the U.S. Blames China for the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Rest of the World Asks China for Help [archive.is]
Until recently, Trump was praising China. It's probably too late for any change in messaging to have a big effect. It would be interesting to see some bombshell information dropped, but who is going to do that? The CIA?
Coronavirus Drives the U.S. and China Deeper Into Global Power Struggle [archive.is]
Don't hate, cooperate!
Coronavirus Pandemic Changes Forever The U.S.-China Relationship [forbes.com]
China is supposedly ramping up manufacturing right now [cnbc.com]. But this is the short term stuff. In the long term, it makes sense to move manufacturing for products back to countries like the U.S. Another option would be to move manufacturing to countries with much lower labor costs than China, but factories will become even more highly automated than they are today, making labor costs irrelevant. Tariffs and lower transportation costs could counter the costs of stricter environmental regulations.
China Is Avoiding Blame by Trolling the World [theatlantic.com]
China has a good chance of getting away with it. As the chaos of the pandemic subsides, economic opportunities will be created. For all we know, China will be in a better position post-pandemic.
