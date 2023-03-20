from the the-internet-treats-DRM-as-damage-and-routes-around-it? dept.
The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt Hit Pirate Sites After Rushed VOD Releases
A decision by Universal Pictures to quickly make movies available on [video on demand (VOD)] services due to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the inevitable. Titles including The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt, which are still in their theatrical windows, are now all available for download on pirate sites, just hours after release.
[...] In common with hundreds of business sectors and individuals around the world, the spread of the virus is having a profound effect on cinemas. As preventative measures are put in place, revenues are reportedly down to the lowest levels in twenty-five years. On the other hand, services that can be accessed at home – Netflix for example – are enjoying a boom in usage.
In an effort to cushion the blow, earlier this week Universal Pictures announced that it would be releasing some of its newest movies, that are technically still in their theatrical windows, on digital platforms for rental. As a result, The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma all went on sale Friday at around the $20 mark.
How well these movies will be received and in what volumes consumed remains to be seen but within hours of them appearing on official platforms, the inevitable happened. At the time of writing, all are available for free downloading and streaming on dozens of pirate sites.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday March 23, @04:30PM (2 children)
Are they worth the bandwidth to download them? That's probably a silly question - Hollywood doesn't produce much that is worth the bandwidth.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday March 23, @04:52PM
The bandwidth gets cheaper all the time. But not many ripped movies are worth 1x 8 MiB Shrek [soylentnews.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 23, @05:29PM
the hunt showed Emma Roberts in every commercial but killed her off right away. silly movie too. i didn't download the invisible man b/c i wasn't in the mood to have things jumping out at me over and over again. another Emma?, no thanks.