Off-Road Riders Fined while Riding on their Own Property:
Four teens in Hampden, Massachusetts, were fined $750 each by the Massachusetts Environmental Police while riding on their own property. The teens were riding on land owned by the parents of one of the boys, with the parents' permission, when the environmental police arrived and questioned them for two and a half hours. In the end, each teen received a $250 fine for operating an unregistered recreational vehicle, and a $500 fine for the operation of a recreational vehicle without a safety certification.
Speaking to 22News, Melanie Beck said her son and three friends were riding around her wooded yard, with her permission, when Massachusetts Environmental Police arrived and questioned the boys before handing out the fines. Beck wondered why the boys were not given a warning instead of a fine, considering the laws that they broke are apparently not well known in the area. She says other parents in the area have taken to social media to express their displeasure with the fines.
One of the teens told 22News that they were just trying to have fun, in contrast to other teens "doing drugs and vaping" instead of participating in outdoor activities.
A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Craig Gilvarg, told 22News that safety education requirements for young riders have been in place since 2010. Additionally, the state of Massachusetts requires all recreational vehicles operated on public and private lands to be registered through the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
Earlier in February, 22News reported that ATV and dirt bike riders riding on city streets have been an ongoing issue in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts, saying that they had received multiple viewer complaints about the illegal activity. Police there have used undercover cars, motorcycles, and cameras to attempt to stop the problem, and have asked the public to keep an eye out for where the riders might be storing their vehicles.
Environmental police? Huh? They're just jealous because they can't get it up, let alone up on two!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday March 23, @06:29PM (1 child)
Michigan Environmental Police...
So they're just Rangers with a fancy name, then?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 23, @06:42PM
No, they're the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Big difference that.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Monday March 23, @06:31PM (2 children)
But why were the cops on the property?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 23, @06:47PM
How can you ask questions like this in a time of national emergency?
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday March 23, @06:53PM
The cops probably turned up because of the noise pollution heard over the adjacent 1km to 5km depending on the shape of the terrain they were on and near. Even on "private" property the noise can spread over great distances.
There is also the matter of the permanent damage to the terrain, including erosion and run off. The destruction are permanent and those assholes are only on that land temporarily and so do not have the right to remove it from future generations, assuming there will be any.
Further, there is the matter of the petrochemicals used to fuel those things. The supply chain for those petrochemicals is not exactly a source of peace, love, and happiness for any part of the world, let alone those countries with the misfortune to have productive wells. If the kids needs something to do instead of drugs, just pack them off to the army to get more petrochemicals. There will be plenty of activity in that regard for the foreseeable future.
However, at the end of the day, all that is moot: They were flagrantly breaking state law and have no standing to whine about it.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday March 23, @06:41PM
What problem? Other than a bit of pollution, which would happen to a significant degree with registered vehicles too, I don't see any problem. There are times when I do think the state should stick its nose into people's business. This definitely isn't one of them.
