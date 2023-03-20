Businesses are switching to cashless payment only during the pandemic as people enact social distancing to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This comes after stopping the use of non-disposable cups in cafes and the general reduction of the use of cash across society. This could well be the tipping point to make cashless payments the norm across the world. Some believe it could well be the start of killing off the use of cash for good.

