As the coronavirus has forced millions of families into lockdown, demand for Amazon's delivery service has surged.

To help the company deal with rising demand, Amazon has prioritized several categories of essential items, including baby products, health items, and pet supplies.

[...] An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to Recode that these delivery dates weren't a technology glitch—Amazon has chosen to de-prioritize these items in the face of surging demand for more time-sensitive items.

[...] At the same time, Amazon is taking steps to increase its shipping capacity. As we reported last week, the online retailer announced that it was seeking to hire 100,000 additional workers to help cope with rising demand and was raising its minimum pay from $15 to $17 per hour.